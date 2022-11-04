AP News Summary at 10:07 a.m. EDT

Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing. The president will be joined by vulnerable Democratic Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act. The $280 billion bill is one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements. Later Friday, Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a Democratic Party reception. There are signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

US employers keep hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. Average hourly pay rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September. Still, last month’s average 12-month wage increase remained high enough to fuel inflation. A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high.

Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of “energy terrorism,” with Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network leaving millions of people without power. Speaking in his nightly address Thursday, Zelenskyy said 4.5 million people were without electricity. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Friday that 450,000 apartments were without power in the capital alone. The mayor appealed to Kyiv residents to save electricity as much as possible, saying that the "situation remains difficult.” State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo says emergency blackouts will be taking place across Kyiv. Russia has carried out intense missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, particularly in recent weeks.

When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water

KEYSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — An analysis of Environmental Protection Agency records shows many small communities in particular are left unprotected by destitute and unmaintained water providers. The Associated Press found that on average over the past three years, these racked up roughly twice as many health violations as big city providers. Certain small water utilities persistently struggle to provide safe water. Fines can push these precarious utilities even deeper into trouble. In many places, people struggle to find water or else drink water that isn't clean. We visit Keystone, W.Va., Terre du Lac, Mo. and Ferriday, La.

Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Employees are bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs. Several employees tweeted early Friday that they had lost access to their work accounts. Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, on his first day as Twitter’s owner.

Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation’s highest court? Not so much. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued to the court extreme racial or gender disparities between certain groups “can cause people to wonder whether the path to leadership is open.” The month before wasn’t much different. Eighteen men and four women argued eight cases. There are four women, two African-Americans and a Latina among the nine justices.

Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients. Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that’s only if they can get an appointment. Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions. Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling.

EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. They say North Korea likely manufactures weapons at a much cheaper cost than other countries because of free labor and possible clandestine Chinese and Russian support. Whichever is correct, there are no signs that North Korea’s economic hardships are slowing its weapons tests.

Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America

TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Until recently, the skin of the pirarucu, the largest fish in the Amazon, had no commercial value. The meat was being sustainably fished, but the skin discarded. But a new technique and the fact that the fish are sustainably harvested has delighted boot manufacturers and the fashion industry. Rihanna in her pregnancy shoot for Vogue magazine wore a red fish scale jacket open at her belly. The new trade is a circle of good because the livelihood is helping local people preserve the Amazon rainforest.

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

As growing numbers of schools move to limit student access to cellphones, many are navigating pushback from parents. They want to be able to connect with their children at a moment’s notice. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools reopened, struggles with student behavior and mental health have given some schools even more reason to restrict access. But parents and caregivers who had constant access to their children during remote learning have been reluctant to give that up. Some fear losing touch with their kids during a school shooting. In some cases, parent pushback has led to a change in policy.