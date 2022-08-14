AP News Summary at 10:05 a.m. EDT

More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of American lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's Aug. 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan. The American Institute in Taiwan said the five-member delegation led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia. They will meet senior leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments.

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly insurrection while they face the legal consequences for their crimes. In some cases, rioters have used the attack as a platform for promoting their business endeavors, political aspirations or social media profiles. Many of those charged have used websites and crowdfunding platforms to raise money after their arrests. Efforts to capitalize on the riot haven’t gone over well with federal prosecutors or the judges who've sentenced more than 200 riot defendants so far. Prosecutors often cite the profit-chasing activities in seeking tougher punishments.

Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie's agent says the author is “on the road to recovery” two days after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke. Wylie continued to caution that although Rushdie’s “condition is headed in the right direction,” his recovery would be a long process. The 75-year-old suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Wylie had previously said, and was likely to lose the injured eye.

Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — As more details emerge about the Georgia investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election, high-profile lawyers are getting involved. Former President Donald Trump has hired prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Drew Findling, who’s best known for representing rap stars. Trump's former White House counsel, Don McGahn, has been in federal court in Atlanta as part of the legal team fighting a subpoena for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Legal experts say hiring a lawyer is the right choice for anyone who has dealings with the special grand jury or suspects he may be a subject or target of the investigation. No one's been charged with a crime in the investigation. Trump and Graham have denied any wrongdoing,

School shooter's brain exams to be subject of court hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge in penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will soon decide whether the jury will be told about some brain exams his lawyers had conducted on him. His attorneys this week will tell Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that she should permit the tests be shown in their upcoming presentation. They say the tests bolster their claim that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome. The prosecution says the tests are junk science and should not be shown to the jury. Cruz has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. His ongoing trial is to determine whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine. At least one person has been killed. And a Russian diplomat has called on Ukraine to offer security assurances so that international inspectors can visit a nuclear power station that has come under fire. The Mykolaiv region is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. Concern has grown sharply about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as fighting steps up in southern Ukraine. The facility has been held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling. Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the shelling.

Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

CAIRO (AP) — A fire ripped through a packed church during morning services in Egypt’s capital, killing at least 41 worshippers and injuring 14. The church quickly filled with thick black smoke Sunday, and witnesses said several trapped congregants jumped from upper floors to escape. “Suffocation, suffocation, all of them dead,” said a distraught witness. The cause of the blaze in the Abu Sefein church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement. Footage from the scene circulated online showed burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs. Firefighters were seen putting out the blaze while others carried victims to ambulances.

Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 1, injures 36

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has torn through a popular market in Armenia’s capital. The blast has killed at least one person, injured 36 others and set off a large fire. More than three hours after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market, firemen labored to put out the blaze that sent a towering column of smoke over the center of Yerevan. Rescue workers and volunteers were searching for victims who might be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal. An Associated Press reporter saw two people pulled from the rubble — a woman with an injured leg and a young man who appeared to be unconscious.

Major wildfire in Spain forces the evacuation of 1,500

MADRID (AP) — A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control. It has already forced the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province. A local government official said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages. The wildfire, which was declared Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours. Those who fled took shelter in three different sports centers in nearby towns. Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depends on the weather, but gusty winds up to 60 kilometers (37 mph) were predicted.

Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and medics say a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight Israelis. It came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza. Two of the victims were in serious condition after the attack early Sunday. The shooting took place as the bus waited in a parking lot near David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, just outside the Old City walls. The attack in Jerusalem follows a tense week between Israel and the Palestinians, including three days of fighting in Gaza after Israel killed Islamic Jihad commanders there and the killing of three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.