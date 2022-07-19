AP News Summary at 10:03 p.m. EDT

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most major countries are finding that it's easier to promise to fight climate change than to actually do it. Experts who track action to reduce carbon emissions say only the European Union is close to doing what's necessary to limit global warming to a few more tenths of a degree. A new report finds that the U.S. is on track to cut emissions by 24% to 30% by 2030, but that's far lower than the country's goal of reducing by 50% to 52%. Experts say other nations, particularly China, are waiting to see what happens in the U.S. But Congress and the Supreme Court have stymied the Biden administration's climate-fighting plan.

UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

LONDON (AP) — Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes. The typically temperate nation is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering have driven home concerns about climate change. The U.K. Met Office weather agency registered a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees at Coningsby in eastern England.

Maryland voters choose nominees to succeed GOP Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has won the Democratic nomination for a second term, while both parties are closely watching the highly competitive race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger Tuesday just months after suffering a minor stroke. He will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Hogan has endorsed his former Cabinet member Kelly Schulz against far-right state legislator Dan Cox, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. The high-profile Democratic race for governor includes former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez and bestselling author Wes Moore.

Elections officials urged to prepare for shortages, delays

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security in swing state Wisconsin are being urged to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come. The summer meeting of the National Association of State Election Directors brought together nearly 200 people including elections directors from 33 states, experts in election security, interest groups that work with elections, vendors and others. Election security experts told election directors to be prepared for supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other services lasting not just for months but potentially years.

Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran for his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin’s own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions. NATO allies have bolstered their military presence in Eastern Europand sent weapons to Ukraine to counter the Russian attack. Putin held talks Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on some of the most pressing issues facing the region.

Frequent lockdowns may have contributed to Uvalde tragedy

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly two months after a deadly shooting a Texas elementary school, a Texas House of Representatives committee report found that nearly 400 officers from local, state and federal agencies responded to the 77-minute rampage in which 19 kids and two teachers died. According to the report, frequent lockdowns contributed to a "diminished sense of vigilance about responding to security alerts.” Nearly 50 security alerts and lockdowns were called in Uvalde since February, many of which are attributed to “bailouts”--- a local term for people fleeing from law enforcement after crossing into the U.S., according to the report.

Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely that then-President Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified. Eleven of them filed a motion Tuesday to quash their subpoenas, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive.”

FDA weighs oversight changes after formula, Juul troubles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration is asking for a review of the agency’s food and tobacco programs. Robert Califf's announcement follows months of criticism over his agency's handling of the baby formula shortage and e-cigarette reviews. Califf is trying to push past several controversies that have dominated his second stint running the agency. Califf says a non-governmental research group will convene experts to deliver the evaluations within 60 business days. The agency has been hammered for the delayed response to contamination problems at the country’s largest infant formula plant. It also has been criticized over its handling of e-cigarette applications from Juul and other vaping companies.

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.