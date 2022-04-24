AP News Summary at 10:03 a.m. EDT

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader is petitioning for more powerful Western weapons as he prepares to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the planned Sunday visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The White House hasn't commented. Zelenskyy says he expects the Americans to bring specific weapon and security guarantees. The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago. As both Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, Russian forces concentrated their attacks on Ukraine's east, including trying to dislodge the last defenders holding out in the battered port city of Mariupol.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter on Sunday with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's. The holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before.

Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

PARIS (AP) — French voters are turning out for a presidential runoff that has wide implications not just for France, but for Europe and beyond. President Emmanuel Macron, a 44-year-old-centrist, is trying to fend off far-right challenger Marine Le Pen but the race Sunday is much tighter than their clash in 2017. A Macron victory depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. Ten other presidential candidates were eliminated two weeks ago and many of their supporters dislike both Macron and Le Pen. The result Sunday will far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop Russia's war on Ukraine. If Macron wins, he would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against severe illness and death, but Moderna and Pfizer are testing combination shots as a possible new kind of booster. The vaccines now available in the U.S. were made to fight the original version of the virus. Variants are chipping away at some of their benefits, particularly their effectiveness against mild infection. The newer vaccine versions being tested are mixes — the original vaccine plus protection against the super-contagious omicron mutant. Other companies are pursuing nasal vaccines that might one day better prevent milder infections. The hunt for improvements comes amid concern that “booster fatigue” may dampen public confidence in the successful shots.

China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

BEIJING (AP) — China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. News reports say official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year. That is equal to 7% of last year’s output of 4.1 billion tons. China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns. Russia’s attack on Ukraine added to anxiety that foreign oil and coal supplies might be disrupted.

Remains of 17 French WWI soldiers buried at Gallipoli

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AP) — The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the World War I Battle of Gallipoli have been handed over to French military officials and put to rest alongside other fallen comrades more than a century after their deaths. They were found during restoration work on a castle and surrounding areas on Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale Peninsula, where Allied forces fought against Ottoman Turks in the ill-fated campaign. Only one of the soldiers has been formally identified. Sunday's burial ceremony coincided with commemorations by France and Britain marking the 107th anniversary of the start of the battle. On Monday, Australians and New Zealanders will mark Anzac Day to remember their fallen soldiers in a dawn ceremony.

Amazon union could face a tough road ahead after victory

NEW YORK (AP) — In the aftermath of their hard-won labor victory, Amazon workers in the New York City borough of Staten Island popped Champagne, cheered their victory and danced in celebration. But their jovial attitude will be tested by a company that seems likely to drag its feet to the bargaining table. The nascent Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, has said it wants longer breaks for warehouse employees, more time off and a dramatically higher minimum hourly wage of $30, up from just over $18 per hour now at the Staten Island facility. To achieve anything close to that, the grassroots union would need to negotiate a contract with Amazon that both sides, as well as union members, agree on.

Korean American female pastors push back against patriarchy

In Korean American culture, which is influenced by Confucianism, women are expected to play subordinate roles. Women are seldom hired as pastors in Korean immigrant churches. It's rarer to see a Korean American woman in the pulpit in these congregations. Citing lack of acceptance, many female pastors have moved on to mainline and multiethnic churches. Some female pastors of Korean descent have seen success. They have preached in immigrant churches and assumed leadership roles in seminaries. But they say progress is difficult unless leadership is conferred on women intentionally and more male pastors get on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0