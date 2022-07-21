AP News Summary at 10:02 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 187 minutes as Capitol attacked

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee aims to make the case in its final hearing Thursday night that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The panel will delve into 187 minutes in which it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television. The hearing will feature testimony from two former White House aides and will show outtakes of a Jan. 7 video that aides pleaded for Trump to make as a message of national healing for the country. The footage will show how Trump struggled to condemn the mob of his supporters.

AP-NORC poll: Majority in US want legal abortion nationally

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion. The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

Italy's Draghi resigns, spelling trouble for nation, Europe

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has resigned after his ruling coalition fell apart. That deals a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe at a time of severe economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting on Thursday. Mattarella rejected a similar resignation offer from the premier last week. He “took note” of the new one and asked Draghi’s government to remain on in a caretaker capacity. While the president could see if a new parliamentary majority was possible, his office indicated that he would dissolve the body and call early elections.

Europe's central bank backs larger-than-expected rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years by a larger-than-expected amount. It's joining steps already taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks to target stubbornly high inflation. The ECB’s surprise hike Thursday of half a percentage point for the 19 countries using the euro currency is expected to be followed by another increase in September. Bank President Christine Lagarde says the forecasts don’t point to a recession this year or next but acknowledged the uncertainty ahead. The move raises new questions about whether the rush to make credit more expensive will plunge major economies into recession at the cost of easing prices for people.

Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence that could let him go free after as little as two years for his role in the killing of George Floyd. His attorney has argued the rookie was the least culpable of the four officers involved in the Black man's death under Officer Derek Chauvin's knee in 2020. Lane, who is white, was one of three ex-officers convicted by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors have asked Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane on Thursday to 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years. But Lane, who is free on bond, has asked for 2 1/4 years. Assuming good behavior, that would result in two years in prison.

HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. Ukraine's first lady was in Washington on Wednesday to appeal to the U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The small numbers of U.S.-made multiple rocket launchers have given Ukraine a long-sought capability to strike Russian targets from a safe distance with precision. And supplies of Western heavy artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons have been essential to replenish Kyiv's equipment losses.

Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — Rising mortgage rates have combined with already high home prices to discourage would-be buyers. Mortgage applications have declined sharply. Sales of previously occupied homes have fallen for five straight months, during what is generally the busiest time of year in real estate. All signals point toward the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates to combat inflation, promising little relief for potential buyers at least for the rest of the year.

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Restitution of Indigenous and colonial-era artifacts is one of the many agenda items awaiting Pope Francis on his trip to Canada, which begins Sunday. The visit is aimed primarily at letting the pope apologize in person, on Canadian soil, for abuses Indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools. But Indigenous groups from Canada who visited the Vatican Museums' Anima Mundi Ethnological Collection this spring say they saw some items there that they want returned. It's a debate facing museums across Europe about what to do with their colonial and Indigenous collections.

Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered because of fast dwindling populations in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation on Thursday for the orange-and-black butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade. After wintering in central Mexico, the butterflies migrate north to Canada. They breed new generations along the way that begin the return trip at the end of summer. The butterflies are imperiled by loss of habitat and increased use of herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as well as climate change.

Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in full force after the pandemic forced it to go virtual for two years. The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, and Sailor Moon could be seen walking the floor on Wednesday's preview night. Anticipated panels this year include a preview from Warner Bros. of the antihero film “Black Adam" featuring star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and peeks at the fantasy series coming to TV, such as the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and the “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Rings of Power.”