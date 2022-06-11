AP News Summary at 10:01 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that can cause severe collateral damage and casualties when used on land targets. A regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition. During a visit by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.

'Enough is enough': Thousands demand new gun safety laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people are rallying on the National Mall and across the rest of America in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. Activists say what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, should compel Congress to act. Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia says “enough is enough” and she's urging lawmakers to protect children from gun violence. Speaker after speaker in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act or face being voted out of office. President Joe Biden, who was in California when the Washington rally began, said his message to the demonstrators was “keep marching.”

Therapist sex abuse case reveals dark past, ethical concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.

Biden juggles principles, pragmatism in stance on autocrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for president, he wasn't shy about calling out dictators and authoritarian leaders. And he anchored his foreign policy in the idea that the world is in a battle between democracy and autocracy. But as president, he's tried to balance such high-minded principles and the tug toward pragmatism in a world scrambled by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other crises. Biden didn't invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas this past week because his administration considers them dictators. At the same time, his national security team is working to arrange a likely Biden visit to Saudi Arabia, a country that candidate Biden called a “pariah."

Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is escalating federal assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the U.S. Forest Service to clear out combustible underbrush. But the burns spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square miles since early April. Biden visited an emergency operations center in Santa Fe on Saturday and met with local, state and federal officials. He was returning to Washington from Los Angeles, where he had attended the Summit of the Americas.

Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

DALLAS (AP) — Gas prices are hitting $5 a gallon, and they're showing no signs of letting up. Auto club AAA said Saturday that the nationwide average broke the $5 barrier for the first time. Gas prices are a key reason for the highest inflation in 40 years. There are several factors contributing to the rise. Global oil supplies are being squeezed by sanctions against Russia. The capacity of U.S. refineries to turn oil into gasoline hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels. And that's all happening as demand grows from people eager to drive and travel after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Alaska high court reverses ruling that roiled House election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat is moving forward as planned following a tense legal fight over ballot access issues that had cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in what has already been an extraordinary election, packed with 48 candidates running for the seat left vacant by the death in March of U.S. Rep. Don Young. The Alaska Supreme Court on Saturday reversed and vacated a lower court order that barred state elections officials from certifying the results of Saturday's special primary until visually impaired voters were given a “full and fair” opportunity to participate.

Ukraine: UK man's family 'devastated' by death sentence

LONDON (AP) — The family of a British man condemned to death for fighting for Ukraine says it's devastated by the outcome of what it termed a “show trial” and called for him to be released. A court in the separatist-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukraine convicted two British fighters and one Moroccan on Thursday of seeking the violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the eastern territory. The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism. In a statement issued on Saturday, the family of British citizen Shaun Pinner said the 48-year-old has lived in Ukraine for four years, has a Ukrainian wife and served as a marine with Ukraine's 36th Brigade.

Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave

Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California's Death Valley have all posted record temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F. In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.

Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal won and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes for his sixth victory in a Triple Crown race. Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking. Pletcher won the Belmont Stakes for the fourth time, following Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017. Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, was sixth after owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held him out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont. Rich Strike was the first healthy Derby winner to skip Pimlico since 1985.

