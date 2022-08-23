AP News Summary at 10:01 a.m. EDT

Six months on, Ukraine fights war, faces painful aftermath

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and with no end to the conflict in sight, The Associated Press revisited Danyk Rak, a 12-year-old looking after his wounded mother, as well as a police officer and an Orthodox priest whose lives have been upended by war. They describe the difficulty dealing with the wide-spread damage around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the impact it has had on residents, and the aftermath of mass civilian killings at Bucha, northwest of the city.

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former head of security at Twitter has filed whistleblower complaints with U.S. officials, alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defenses and its problems with fake accounts, according to reports by the Washington Post and CNN. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. Zatko didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday but told the Post he “felt ethically bound” to come forward.

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”

AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Most U.S. adults want to see gun laws made stricter and think gun violence is increasing nationwide. That's according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. The poll comes from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows majorities of Americans view both reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership as important issues. The poll finds 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans and a majority of those in gun-owning households.

As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan returned Tuesday for its first full day of deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. agreed to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two others. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and informants who got inside the group. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan.

U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve driving

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills. The upcoming effort will be the second phase of a project funded by Ford Motor Co. that teams the Ann Arbor university with a local driving academy. During phase one of the study, researchers found that students with autism spectrum disorder detected fewer hazards than control participants during simulated drives. But the lead researcher says many of the students' responses improved with further training. The second phase is expected to start in a month or two.

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit, directed the film. He interviews people who were children when the storm hit about the trauma they endured during and after the storm. The documentary debuts on HBO on August 24.

Big Ten clash as college football resumes international play

College football is going international again. Nebraska will play Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday. It's the first regular-season international game in five years. Ireland has a five-game deal in place with organizers for the series dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The pandemic affected plans for the first two games. Ireland first hosted a game in 1988 when Boston College beat Army 38-24. It’s Northwestern first time abroad and Nebraska’s second. The Huskers beat Kansas State 38-24 in Tokyo in 1992.