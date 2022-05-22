AP News Summary at 10:01 a.m. EDT

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is bolstering its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the outcome of the grueling conflict would determine whether his country’s fate lies with the West or under Moscow’s domination. The Russian military launched airstrikes and artillery and missile attacks in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014. Poland’s president made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership, a issue set to be decided at an EU summit in June. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.

Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ultimately that of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Some Russian troops were sent from Belarusian territory into Ukraine early in the war, and Lukashenko has publicly stood by long-time ally Putin, calling him his “big brother.” Weakening Putin, they believe, would create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to the nation of nearly 10 million people.

School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo shooting

A surge in student mental health needs, staff shortages, and widespread episodes of misbehavior and violence have put extraordinary strain on school counselors and psychologists. The supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, that was carried out by an 18-year-old who had been flagged for making a threatening comment at his high school highlights their concerns about their ability to screen students who might show the potential for violence. In many schools, the Buffalo shooting and others before it have prompted staff discussions on how they might respond differently.

Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?

WASHINGTON (AP) — With prices across the economy soaring at their fastest pace in decades, you might think Americans would tap the brakes on spending. Not so far. Consumers as a whole are showing surprising resilience, not only sustaining their spending but increasing it even after adjusting for inflation. That spending is helping allay concerns that a recession might be near. Yet there are signs that some people, especially in lower-income households, are starting to cut back. How long consumers as a whole continue to spend at healthy levels despite the pressures from inflation will be key to whether the U.S. can avoid a recession as the Federal Reserve raises borrowing rates.

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

DAVOS DIARY: Train, not plane means scenery, carbon cutting

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is encouraging European attendees to come to its exclusive gathering in the Swiss Alps by train. It's part of efforts to burnish the sustainability credentials for an event in Davos that conjures up images of government leaders, billionaire elites and corporate titans jetting in on carbon-spewing private planes. One Associated Press reporter covering the meeting for the first time skipped the airport to take the 12-hour train journey from London. Event organizers call climate change a priority and say they can offset any aviation-related emissions for people flying in. They can also provide sustainable jet fuel at Zurich’s airport for those taking private jets.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have begun enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move Sunday is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists. After the order was announced Thursday, only a handful of news outlets complied with the order. But on Sunday, most female anchors were seen with their faces covered after the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry began enforcing the order. The Information and Culture Ministry announced earlier that the policy was “final and non-negotiable.” The move recalled the Taliban’s last time in power from 1996-2001, when they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have been trying to portray Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom as a jealous and drunken abuser. And they say he is the only one to blame for his nose-diving Hollywood career. Heard's attorneys are trying to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit against Heard. Depp's suit claims that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him his lucrative film career. But Heard's attorneys spent much of last week trying to prove otherwise. They've called various witnesses. They have included Depp's former longtime agent who said he was frequently late to movie sets. Another witness was actor Ellen Barkin. She dated Depp in the 1990s and said he was jealous and controlling.

