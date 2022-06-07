AP News Summary at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid barrages, troop boost

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims it has occupied large swaths of eastern Ukraine after a relentless, weekslong barrage and the recent deployment of more troops. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow’s forces have control of 97% of the Luhansk region. Russia has declared that taking full control of the entire Donbas region is its main goal. Kremlin’s forces have superior firepower. But Ukrainians defenders among them the country’s most well-trained forces are entrenched and have shown the capability to counterattack.

Doubts hang over UK's Johnson though bid to oust him fails

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to patch up his tattered authority after surviving a no-confidence vote that laid bare deep divisions in his Conservative Party and raised serious doubts about how long he can stay in office. Under party rules, Johnson is now free from another challenge for a year. But previous prime ministers who have faced no-confidence votes have been terminally damaged. A growing number of Conservative lawmakers worry that the famously people-pleasing Johnson could now be a liability with voters. Johnson nevertheless vowed to “get on with the job” Tuesday and focus on “what matters to the British people.” On Monday, Conservative lawmakers voted by 211 to 148 to support him as leader.

US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months. DHS said Tuesday in the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that the U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment” already. It’s the latest attempt by DHS to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism. That's a shift from alerts about international terrorism that were a hallmark of DHS following its creation after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time opener Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has won a legal battle to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation. It wasn’t immediately clear where the U.S. intended to take the $325 million Amadea, which the FBI has linked to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. An hour or two before the superyacht left Fiji, the nation’s Supreme Court lifted a stay which had blocked the U.S. from seizing the vessel. The ship became a target of a U.S. task force launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wide-ranging legislation unveiled Tuesday would regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets following a series of high-profile busts and failures. It’s unclear whether the bill proposed by Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming can pass Congress. The bill unveiled Tuesday proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies. It would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities or securities. Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies.

US woman to plead guilty to leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Court records show that an American woman is set to plead guilty to leading an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria. A plea hearing for Allison Fluke-Ekren is to take place Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Her lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Fluke-Ekren, who once lived in Kansas, was brought to the U.S. in January to face a criminal charge of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors say that starting in late 2016, she led an all-female Islamic State unit in the Syrian city of Raqqa that was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades and suicide belts.

Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games. A new age limit for figure skaters at senior international events has been passed by the International Skating Union that will raise the minimum age to 17 before the next Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The limit will be phased in with 16-year-olds allowed to compete in the 2023-24 season. It will then rise to 17 for the season before the Olympics.

Winfrey picks Leila Mottley's 'Nightcrawling' for book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen 19-year-old Leila Mottley’s “Nightcrawling,” a debut novel about a young Black woman from East Oakland and her battles with poverty, racism and the police, for next book club pick. Mottley, born and raised in Oakland, served as the city’s youth poet laureate in 2018. Her book was published Tuesday and has been praised by James McBride and Tommy Orange among others. Kirkus Reviews called “Nightcrawling” a “lovely and poetic” evocation of an “underclass and the disposable women just trying to survive.” She is the youngest author selected for Oprah’s Book Club.

