AP News Summary at 1:58 p.m. EDT

Police waited 45 minutes in school before pursuing shooter

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say nearly 20 officers gathered in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference Friday that children repeatedly called 911 from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador killed 19 students and two teachers. He says the commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside the classroom and that the children were not at risk, and that “It was the wrong decision."

Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — With protesters shouting outside, the National Rifle Association is beginning its annual convention in Houston, just days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event. Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out, including several Texas lawmakers and performers. Protesters demonstrated outside, including some holding crosses with photos of the Uvalde shooting victims. The NRA said in an online statement that people attending the gun show would “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting.

'Relentless': Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia-backed separatists claim they have captured a railway hub city in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. Moscow’s forces pushed to gain more ground on Friday by pounding another Ukrainian-held area where authorities say 1,500 people have died since the start of the war. Ukrainian officials didn't confirm the separatists' claim about taking the city of Lyman. The fighting on Friday focused on two other key cities, Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia's advance in the Donbas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had strong words for the European Union not agreeing to embargo Russian oil.

Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene's deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn't reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards' lawyer says the governor couldn't have known at the time that prosecutors didn't have the video.

Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue. In a 43-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes said she based her decision on case law that bars federal judges from interfering in state-level investigations in most cases. Sannes’ ruling came a day after a New York appeals court ruled that Trump must answer questions under oath in James’ probe, upholding a lower-court ruling requiring him to sit for a deposition. A lawyer for Trump said his legal team would appeal Friday's ruling.

Recount begins in Pennsylvania's GOP primary for Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Recounting began Friday in the too-close-to-call Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Barely 900 votes separate celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. The initial result from last week’s primary election has remained elusive, since some counties were still tallying up remaining ballots. The Associated Press won't declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete on June 8. The winner will take on the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November. McCormick’s campaign has also been waging a fight in court to scrounge for votes that might help him close the gap with Oz.

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have swept many leading formula brands off store shelves. Many parents are having problems finding formula, but some experts point out systemic inequities contribute to lower rates of breastfeeding among Black and Hispanic women, making their babies more dependent on formula. The majority of formula in the U.S. is bought by low-income families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 20% of Black women and 23% of Hispanic women exclusively breastfeed through six months compared to 29% of white women. Overall, 26% of mothers in America breastfeed their babies.

Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage

The suspects in the shootings at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and a Buffalo, New York, supermarket were both just 18 when authorities say they bought the weapons used in the attacks. They were too young to legally purchase alcohol or cigarettes, but old enough to arm themselves with assault weapons. They are just the latest suspected U.S. mass shooters to obtain guns because of limited firearms laws, background check lapses or law enforcement’s failure to heed warnings of concerning behavior. The Buffalo suspect, for example, was taken to a hospital last year for a mental health evaluation, but that didn't trigger New York’s “red flag” law.

New law puts NHL great Konstantinov's 24/7 care in jeopardy

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock medical care he has had since he nearly died in a 1997 limousine crash while celebrating the team's championship. The disabled former defenseman is the public face of a predicament facing roughly 18,000 Michigan residents who suffered serious traffic injuries. Because of a bipartisan law that took effect last summer, they have lost their state-funded, unlimited lifetime medical care that every Michigan driver used to have to pay into by law. Although the change to the law helped lower Michigan car insurance rates, which had been the nation's highest, it has left Konstantinov and others who relied on it with worse options.

AP PHOTOS: The glamour of Cannes in black & white

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most colorful spectacles in the world — all Cote d’Azur sunshine, palm trees and glittering ballgowns. But the soul of Cannes will always exist in black and white. For the 75th edition of Cannes, which wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris has stalked the red carpet and paced the Croisette seeking glimpses of classic Cannes. In his images past and present eras collide, evoking the timeless allure of the world’s largest film festival.

