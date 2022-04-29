AP News Summary at 1:57 a.m. EDT

UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations says Ukraine has become “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain.” That description was underscored a short time later by the first Russian strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people, including at least one who lost a leg. The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. chief toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned the attacks on civilians. The eastern industrial heartland in the Donbas remains the focus of Moscow's war.

An Oval Office visit and a Moscow trip: Inside the Reed deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A series of factors helped pave the way for Trevor Reed's release from a Russian prison this week as part of a prisoner exchange. They include escalating concerns over Reed’s health, a private Oval Office meeting between his parents and President Joe Biden and a secretive Moscow trip by a former diplomat on the cusp of Russia’s war with Ukraine. U.S. officials stressed that the negotiations for Reed’s release were narrow in scope, focused squarely on the prisoners and not on Russia’s war. But while the timing of the deal was startling, it’s also clear that the groundwork for it had been laid before the conflict had begun.

Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

Black and Hispanic Americans remain far more cautious in their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than white Americans. That's according to recent polls that reflect diverging preferences on how to deal with the pandemic as federal, state and local restrictions decline. Sixty-three percent of Black Americans and 68% of Hispanic Americans say they are at least somewhat worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus compared with 45% of white Americans, according to an April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Experts say divided opinions among racial groups reflect not only the unequal impact of the pandemic on people of color but also apathy among some white Americans.

Report calls out abuse of social media by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Among the scathing findings of an investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd is that the Minneapolis Police Department used covert or fake social media accounts to monitor Black activists and organizations. And it did so despite having no clear public safety rationale for doing so. The report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights echoes past revelations of surveillance by other law enforcement agencies targeting prominent people and communities of color even though they weren’t doing anything illegal. Experts say what happened in Minnesota is also happening in many other jurisdictions because there are few rules in place and no accountability.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

Israeli police clash with rock-throwers at major holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have clashed with Palestinian rock-throwers at a major Jerusalem holy site. The police say Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound began hurling stones and fireworks around dawn on Friday in the direction of a heavily guarded gate that leads to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. The police advanced into the compound, firing rubber-coated bullets. The violence ended around an hour later. Medics say they treated 40 people for injuries and police reported making three arrests. The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest site in Islam. The hilltop is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Heat wave scorches India's wheat crop, snags export plans

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is in the throes of a record-shattering heat wave that is stunting wheat production. Lower yields likely mean the government will buy less wheat for its reserves this year than last. India had been hoping to plug shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine and find new markets to export its grain to Africa, Europe and Asia. But it has to balance that ambition with its own domestic needs. Millions rely on the country's vast public distribution system. Since the pandemic struck, demand has surged under new schemes that have strained India's vast buffers against hunger.

Jury still deliberating in rape trial of Idaho ex-lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jurors in the rape trial of a former Idaho lawmaker are to begin another day of deliberations after a three-day trial in which the young accuser fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” During closing arguments, the jury were asked to weigh whether the case involves “power in the wrong hands” used to harm a legislative intern or consensual sex after a dinner date. Aaron von Ehlinger was charged after the intern reported that he sexually assaulted her last year. Von Ehlinger told jurors the sexual contact was consensual. But investigators and a nurse said the intern sustained injuries from being pinned down and trying to pull away from the lawmaker's control.

Defense 1st, then offense, with receivers a focal point

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers — wide receivers — who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks. So, naturally, the next five choices were on offense. And those kept coming: right through No. 12. And the theme throughout the first 20 picks was to get guys who could catch the ball — including Philadelphia acquiring standout A.J. Brown from the Titans, and Arizona getting veteran Marquise Brown from the Ravens.

