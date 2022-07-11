AP News Summary at 1:56 p.m. EDT

Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Yuliia Paievska, who is better known as Taira, was freed on June 17. She was captured on March 16 in the besieged city of Mariupol, a day after a team of Associated Press journalists smuggled out a data card on which she'd recorded 256 gigabytes of bodycam footage showing her medical team's desperate efforts to save wounded civilians and troops, including Russian soldiers. Taira credits the release of the video by AP with helping win her freedom. But she left behind a cell full of Ukrainian women she's hoping will also be released. Now Taira's trying now to regain her health and plans to write a sort of self-help book about enduring captivity.

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing a new law meant to reduce gun violence as “real progress,” but he insists “more has to be done." After just 16 days in effect, the bipartisan legislation already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. And Biden said at a White House “celebration” of the new law on Monday that the nation is still “awash in weapons of war.” The law was passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. But since he signed it, a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade — a reminder of the law's limitations. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, among other things.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded a fast-track procedure to give Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians. It's another effort to expand Moscow’s influence over war-torn Ukraine. Until now, only residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions and those in two southern areas were eligible. More than 720,000 residents of the rebel-held areas have received Russian passports since 2019. On the battlefront, Russian missiles pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on Monday in what the governor described as “absolute terrorism.” The Russian missile strikes hit a school, a residential building and a warehouse, killing six people and injuring dozens. The death toll from a weekend Russian attack on Chasiv Yar rose Monday to 30 people.

Sri Lanka's political chaos persists as crisis talks go on

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A political vacuum continues in Sri Lanka with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign, according to the speaker of parliament. Opposition leaders are in talks to form an all-party government, an urgent requirement of the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund. One lawmaker says main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and a former minister have been proposed for president and prime minister. In a video statement Monday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that he will stay on until a new government is in place.

Unification Church distances itself from Abe's assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The Unification Church has acknowledged that the mother of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member, but that an investigation is ongoing into media speculation that her donations may have angered her son and led to the killing. Police say the suspect told investigators he wanted to kill Abe because of his rumored connection to an organization he resented, which police did not identify. Japanese media reports said it was a religious group, and cited large donations by his mother and his anger over her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive. Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians, was fatally shot last Friday while campaigning for parliamentary elections.

Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures for a ballot initiative. The signatures turned in Monday to the secretary of state’s office will still need to be validated before going forward. But the initiative, which would make abortion a constitutional right, will be a focus in battleground state's elections. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have made abortion rights a centerpiece of their reelection campaigns. The push to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave power to the states in decisions regarding abortion.

Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope

The White House is unveiling the first image from NASA's new space telescope and it's the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured. President Joe Biden will take part in the release on Monday. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is going to show the farthest humanity has ever seen, closer to the dawn of the universe. NASA's big space telescope launched last December, and after months of shakeout, its first five images are about to be revealed. Images that will come out Tuesday include a planet from outside our solar system.

At 'Funny Girl,' Lea Michele is in, Beanie Feldstein is out

NEW YORK (AP) — Lea Michele has been tapped to step in and lead the Broadway revival of the beleaguered “Funny Girl" this fall. The announcement was made just hours after current star Beanie Feldstein revealed she was leaving the revival sooner than anticipated due to the show taking a “different direction.” The high-profile casting change represents another step toward a return to the spotlight and respectability for Michele after former “Glee” castmates in 2021 accused the actor of behavior that was interpreted as racist and bullying. Box office revenues have softened of late, with a slow decline since the Tony Awards in June.