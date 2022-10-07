AP News Summary at 1:55 p.m. EDT

Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God'

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The ReAwaken America Tour led by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has carried a message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people across the US. The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruiting tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement that has grown in power and influence inside the Republican Party. The retired three-star Army general warned the tour's audience in Batavia, New York, in August that they were in the midst of a “spiritual war” and a “political war” and urged people to get involved. In the ReAwaken vision of America, Christianity should be at the center of American life and institutions, an idea that upends the constitutional ideal of a pluralist democracy. But it’s a message that is taking hold.

Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly gain since April 2021. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. The Fed is hoping that a slower pace of hiring would eventually mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases — a recipe for high inflation. But September’s job growth was likely too robust to satisfy the central bank’s inflation fighters.

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country. Flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the gun and knife attack were children.

Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is concentrating attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed. The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said Friday that Russian forces fired more missiles at the regional capital and also used used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones there for the first time. The death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 12. In other Moscow-annexed areas, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its forces had repelled Ukrainian advances near the city of Lyman and retaken three villages elsewhere in the eastern Donetsk region. The ministry said Russian forces also had prevented Ukrainian troops from advancing on several villages in the Kherson region.

Org. of American States boss faces probe over relationship

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that the head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics. The probe into a relationship between Secretary General Luis Almagro and a Mexican-born woman two decades his junior has not been reported before. But inside the Washington-based organization, some employees told the AP that the long-running romance has been an open secret, one that made them feel intimidated interacting with the boss’ alleged paramour. Almagro declined to comment. An OAS spokesman says Almagro was never the woman's supervisor.

Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official has told The Associated Press. The official, who was not authorized to speak about the issue publicly, said Friday that a formal request in writing has not yet been submitted. It wasn’t clear if the request would mean the activation of United Nations peacekeeping troops, whose mission ended five years ago after a troubled 11 years in Haiti. Police have struggled to control gangs with their limited resources and chronic understaffing.

Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of an Iranian teenager is disputing official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building. Nasreen Shakarami says her teenage daughter was killed by repeated blows to the head as part of Iran's crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country. Shakarami also said in a video released Thursday authorities kept her daughter Nika’s death a secret for nine days and then snatched the body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family’s wishes. Nika Shakarami has become the latest icon of the protests, seen as the gravest threat to Iran’s ruling elites in years. The unrest was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.

Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants

New York City’s mayor has declared a state of emergency over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.” He says by the end of its fiscal year, the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals. New York City’s already strained shelter system has been under even greater pressure for much of this year from the unexpected influx of those needing help. Adams called for state and federal financial aid, federal legislation that would allow asylum seekers to legally work sooner, and federal plans to fairly distribute asylum seekers throughout the country.

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser Thursday night, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

New this week: Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Charlie Puth and The Cult, Mila Kunis starring in the Netflix thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” and “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer leading the second season of “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” Lena Dunham adapts and directs Karen Cushman’s young-adult novel in “Catherine Called Birdy,” a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy in medieval England. And what do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We’ll find out when Quavo and Takeoff give the world “Only Built for Infinity Links” without third member Offset.