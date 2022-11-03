AP News Summary at 1:55 p.m. EDT

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.

Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office says he has conceded defeat to former Prime Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won this week’s Israeli election, final results showed Thursday, clearing the way for him to return to power. Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power. Lapid made the announcement shortly before the final vote count confirmed Netanyahu had secured a parliamentary majority. The former prime minister is expected to head the country’s most right-wing government in history when he takes power, likely in the coming weeks. Netanyahu’s victory ends Israel’s political instability, for now. But it leaves Israelis split over the values that define their state.

In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden is kicking off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. He's campaigning on Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests. The ICBM test was followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles in the morning, drawing swift condemnation by North Korea’s neighbors and the United States, which reacted by extending ongoing joint air force exercises with South Korea. South Korea’s military said North Korea later fired three more short-range missiles into waters off its eastern coast. Those launches came an hour after a senior North Korean military official issued a statement threatening retaliation over the extension of the U.S.-South Korea drills.

Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

New calculator tackles inequality in missing persons stories

NEW YORK (AP) — The Columbia Journalism Review has unveiled a tool that allows you to guess how much attention you would get from the public if you go missing. It's an attention-getting device in itself, done to highlight "missing white women syndrome." That's a reference to the media's tendency to pay extra attention to missing young, white women. The late Gwen Ifill coined the term to describe it two decades ago, and Columbia says there are few indications that news organizations have changed their habits since then. The online tool is based on actual statistics of missing people and stories devoted to them.

S. Koreans ashamed over safety failures in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Halloween party crush in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district has caused an outpouring of public sympathy in South Korea toward the 150 dead, mostly in their 20s and 30s. But there's also a strong level of embarrassment and anger shared by many South Koreans toward their country, a cultural and economic powerhouse, that is facing criticism that it still ignores safety and regulatory issues. Many question what South Korea has done since the 2014 sinking of a ferry that killed 304 people and also prompted national soul-searching over the country’s safety lapses and regulatory failures.

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency has revised its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines. Those older suggestions were widely adopted and added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. But they also were seen as a barrier to care. CDC officials say the new guidelines are designed to ensure that patients get compassionate and safe pain care. Among the changes: The CDC no longer suggests trying to limit opioid treatment for acute pain to three days.

Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police documents obtained by The Associated Press show investigators believe they solved the 2018 killing of a gangland journalist known as “ZackTV” but that prosecutors declined to prosecute. Police never announced arrests in the downtown shooting of Zachary Stoner. But the documents say five “Perry Avenue” gang members were arrested within a year of the killing on probable cause of murder. Police say the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute, citing “inconsistent witnesses" and the possibility two sides were “mutual combatants.” Prosecutors said in a statement that evidence in Stoner's case is “insufficient" and that police agree.

In the Amazon, a giant fish helps save the rainforest

CARAUARI, Brazil (AP) — Along the Jurua River, a tributary of the Amazon, riverine settlers and Indigenous villages are working together to promote the sustainable fishing of near magic fish called pirarucu. This fish actually surfaces to breathe. The thriving fish population, and the cooperation that allows it to happen, is a stark contrast with the neighboring Javari River, where a decades-long dispute over fishing led to the killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Illegal fishing is the second most common environmental crime on ostensibly-protected Brazilian land.