AP News Summary at 1:51 p.m. EDT

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Japan ruling party heads to victory in wake of Abe's death

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner have scored a major victory in a parliamentary election, possibly propelled by sympathy votes in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Early results in the race for the parliament’s upper house showed Abe’s governing party and its junior coalition partner securing a majority in the chamber. The last day of campaigning on Saturday, a day after Abe was gunned down while delivering a speech, was held under heightened security as party leaders pledged to uphold democracy and renouncing violence. On Sunday, police in western Japan sent the alleged assassin to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation. The election victory may allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to rule uninterrupted until 2025.

Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on handmade guns

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan. The 16-inch-long handmade gun confiscated from the suspect looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. A raid of his home turned up several such guns. Homemade weapons are more difficult to trace and rarely used in Japan, where most attacks involve stabbings, dousing a place with gasoline and setting it ablaze, or running haywire on the street in a vehicle. Police say strict gun control laws likely made the suspect choose a handcrafted weapon. Experts agree there were obvious lapses in Abe's security and say his guards were caught asleep while others say they became complacent in a generally peaceful nation.

Russian rocket attack kills 15 in Ukraine; others trapped

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine. (AP) — Ukrainian officials say at least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit three apartment buildings in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar. They fear over 20 other people may still be trapped by the Saturday night strike. Five people were rescued from the rubble earlier and another man was pulled out alive on Sunday night. It was just the latest deadly Russian attack to hit civilian buildings. Twenty-one people were killed earlier this month when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region. In addition, 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in June. Russia has claimed that it is hitting only military targets.

Anxiety grows for Ukraine's grain farmers as harvest begins

ZHURIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — An estimated 22 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, and pressure is growing as the new harvest begins. The country usually delivers about 30% of its grain to Europe, 30% to North Africa and 40% to Asia. But with the ongoing Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, millions of tons of last year’s harvest still can’t reach their destinations. One local expert says that without opening the Black Sea ports, he doesn't see any solution for Ukrainian farmers to survive. That would lead to disruptions of the world's food supply, especially for developing countries in Africa.

Jan. 6 panel sets prime-time hearing on Trump, awaits Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. The committee is racing to gather newly emerging evidence and the session could be the final one in a series of public hearings that began in early June. Meanwhile, a lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify. That's according to committee members.

EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s departing prime minister says the island nation’s debt-laden economy has “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. The country is seeking help from neighboring India, China and the International Monetary Fund. Economists say the crisis stems from domestic factors such as years of mismanagement and corruption, but also from other troubles such as its $51 billion debt, the coronavirus pandemic and terror attacks. Getting the economy back on track will take time. On Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign.

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn’t seem like “a great option.” Biden also has a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who've been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.” He tells reporters while spending the weekend in Delaware that he lacks the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s final at the All England Club for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall. The top-seeded Djokovic has won 28 matches in a row at Wimbledon and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies. That puts him just one behind rival Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis. The 35-year-old Djokovic became the second oldest Wimbledon men's champion in the professional era. The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Ivanisevic is now Djokovic’s coach and was in the Centre Court guest box for the match.

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.