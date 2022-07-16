AP News Summary at 1:50 a.m. EDT

Biden meets with Arab Gulf countries to counter Iran threat

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday will meet with leaders of Arab Gulf countries in Saudi Arabia as he closes out of the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran. His meetings in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, will include heads of state from six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. Hours before the summit, the White House released intelligence showing Russian officials have twice visited Iran in recent weeks for a showcase of weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say cruise missiles fired by Russian strategic bombers struck a southeastern Ukrainian city, killing at least three people and wounding 15. The attack on Dnipro came a day after a Russian missile strike killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 200 in Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv, the capital. Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on the Donbas in Ukraine’s east, but Russian forces also have been pounding other parts of the country in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine and soften the morale of its leaders, civilians and troops as the war nears the five-month mark.

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seems to have bowed to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package. Biden is telling Democrats to quickly push the measure through Congress so families can “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes. Biden’s statement comes hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress’ more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month’s recess, it should be limited to provisions curbing prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for people buying health insurance and reducing the federal deficit.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Authorities say six people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. He said it appears heavy winds caused a dust storm with zero visibility. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash. The incident happened just west of Hardin.

Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace ex-president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers have met to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. A day earlier, Sri Lanka’s prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be done within a week. The new president could appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. The administration released the intelligence as President Joe Biden gets set to meet on Saturday with leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. Biden is looking to to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran. The White House says Iran showcased the drones for Russian officials at Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 15.

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican marines were closing in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa. But it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago. While the United States’ motivation to find Caro Quintero was never in doubt — hence the $20 million reward for information leading to his capture — there was less certainty about the commitment of Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his disinterest in pursuing drug lords, was less certain. Yet on Friday, three days after López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden met in the White House, the DEA’s most wanted target was in Mexican custody.

US officials: States getting more monkeypox vaccine soon

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say more than 100,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine are on the way to states in the next few days. And several million more are coming in the months ahead. Friday's announcement described the government’s latest attempts to keep up with a surprising international outbreak accounting for hundreds of newly reported U.S. cases every day. In a call with reporters, officials said they expect cases to keep rising for at least several more weeks. They also acknowledged that vaccine supply hasn't been keeping up with the demand seen in New York, California and some other places.