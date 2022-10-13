AP News Summary at 1:49 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's 'staggering betrayal'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is saying at its final hearing of the year that Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” to stay in power. Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Thursday's session was to focus on Trump's state of mind during and before the attack on the U.S. Capitol. It's the last hearing before midterm congressional elections next month. The panel was to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about Trump that January day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed. The decision ends a three-month trial that included graphic videos and photos, and heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members. Many family members shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes as the jury's decision was read. Some parents sobbed as they left court. A judge will formally sentence Cruz on Nov. 1.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president's office in Ukraine says Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Kyiv and Odesa regions as Moscow continued to punish the country for a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea. A strike carried out near a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv destroyed critical infrastructure on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if the explosive-packed drones caused any casualties. Ukrainian officials said 13 people were killed and 37 wounded in the past day in Russian missile strikes that targeted nine regions of Ukraine. Russia resumed widespread attacks following a Saturday explosion that damaged a 12-mile bridge that links Russian with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on dozens of interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch happened early Friday but gave no further details. It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea also flew warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets. There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people. The move followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and voting rights groups. It comes as Florida begins to undertake a massive recovery from the Category 4 hurricane that hit on Sept. 28 and leveled parts of the state’s southwest. DeSantis announced the order Thursday. It makes a host of changes that includes expanding early voting options and waving certain mail balloting rules for people who are displaced.

Trial: Trump tweet about 'wild' protest energized extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has seen evidence of how a tweet by then-President Donald Trump from December 2020 energized members of the far-right Oath Keepers before some of its members joined in the attack on the U.S. Capitol a few weeks later. Online messages show that Oath Keepers members were ecstatic when Trump invited supporters to a protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress was to certify the election results. On Thursday, jurors saw messages in which Oath Keepers members discussed plans to be in the city. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates are the first Jan. 6 defendants to be tried on seditious conspiracy charges.

People with disabilities left out of climate planning

Over a billion people in the world are living with a disability, according to the World Health Organization. Despite this, advocates and researchers, some living with disabilities, say not enough is being done to include people in climate action planning and policy, or disaster relief and recovery. This results in people with disabilities being left behind, and in some case, left to die when climate-related disaster strikes. Efforts to address these shortcomings may be gaining ground.