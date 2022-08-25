AP News Summary at 1:49 a.m. EDT

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, killing 22 people. The lethal strike Wednesday came after warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days that the Russians might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week. Wednesday is a national holiday in Ukraine commemorating the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It also marks the six-month point in the war against Russia.

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

BALTIMORE (AP) — Six months into the war in Ukraine, American companies — including federal contractors — continue to buy everything from birch wood flooring to weapons-grade titanium from major Russian corporations. This despite President Joe Biden's insistence that the U.S. would crack down on Russia in response to its February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and more have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than $1 billion worth of commerce a month.

Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The district’s board of trustees said Wednesday day that it voted to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism since the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the shooting. Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling a Texas House committee he did not consider himself the incident commander on the scene.

Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe last month. National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura’s announcement comes as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Abe’s life July 8 when he was assassinated at a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan. The police report found holes police protection for Abe allowed the alleged attacker to reach him from behind. The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the spot and is held for mental evaluation until late November.

Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China

HONG KONG (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on has made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session. Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away from the shore Thursday morning as the typhoon arrived. The Guangdong Meteorological Public Service Center said the Ma-on was packing sustained winds of 118 kilometers per hour. The Hong Kong government said that one person had been injured and reports of flooding had been received. The Hong Kong stock exchange said trading would resume in the afternoon.

Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees are marking the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has urged the international community to pressure Myanmar to ensure that the Rohingya can return home safely. Ahead of the anniversary, the United States, European Union and other Western countries pledged to continue supporting the refugees' pursuit of justice in international courts. Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1 million Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh over decades with some 740,000 who crossed the border in late 2017 after Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown following a rebel attack.

Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he'll be the first Muslim to serve in the chamber. It’s hardly a conversation topic on the Pennsylvania campaign trail and Muslims say it’s barely a topic of conversation in their community. Many Muslims also may not identify with him politically. While Oz has said it's good for the U.S. to show it elects Muslims and it's good for Muslims to see a fellow Muslim achieve success, some say many in their community don't know he's Muslim — because he doesn't talk about it. Others suggest that faith doesn't matter “if you're not on the right side of the issues.”

Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — To many, February is the month dedicated to celebrating Black Americans’ contributions to a country where they were once enslaved. But Black History Month has an alternative: It's called Black August. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was created to commemorate Black Panther Party member George Jackson’s fight for Black liberation from prison. Fifty-one years since Jackson's death, Black August is now a monthlong awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased.

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them. The jurors who returned the verdict Wednesday agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that her privacy was invaded when they took and shared photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her grief after losing her husband and daughter. County attorneys argued that the photos were necessary to assess the scene.