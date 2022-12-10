AP News Summary at 1:47 a.m. EST

Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — The challenges facing the Democratic Party heading into the next campaign have come into sharp relief just a few days after the party celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party on Friday raised the prospect of a tumultuous three-way race in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S. It set off a scramble among potential Democratic and Republican candidates to assess whether they could win their party’s nomination. And it prompted difficult questions about whether Democrats might financially and politically support Sinema over their own nominee if she decides to seek reelection.

Rural voters 'in the trenches' on climate, leery of Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — The impacts of climate change hit communities across the country, yet voters in rural areas are the least likely to feel Washington is in their corner on the issue. Rural Americans and experts suggest there’s a disconnect between the way leaders talk about climate change and the way these communities experience it. AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the 2022 midterm electorate, shows clear differences between urban and rural communities in voter sentiment on President Joe Biden’s handling of climate. Around 6 in 10 urban voters approve, but the figure drops to roughly 4 in 10 for rural voters.

Messi, Argentina advance to semifinals at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Messi scored one goal and set up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the last year, to free Americans held abroad, the U.S. has swapped a Taliban drug lord, a Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine, and a Russian arms dealer. The succession of swaps has made clear the Biden administration’s willingness to free a convicted criminal once seen as a threat to society if that’s what it takes to bring a U.S. citizen home The latest swap sent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout home in exchange for American Brittney Griner, who was detained for a minor drug offense. Jon Franks, who’s long advised families of American hostages and detainees, said it's not true that the U.S. can throw its might around and get people released.

Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case

DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter says the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff, who is related to suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate Aldrich. She told The Associated Press on Friday that Aldrich should have been in prison and prevented from obtaining weapons after the suspect's 2021 arrest uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive materials, firearms and ammunition.

Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.

Peru's ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s poor, mainly peasants and Indigenous people, had hoped that Pedro Castillo’s victory last year in a runoff presidential election would redress their plight or at least end their invisibility. They got none of that during the 17 months he was in office before being ousted and detained Wednesday. Instead, they saw Castillo face the racism and discrimination they often experience. His clothes, accent and customs were mocked. Opponents did not hold back insults. Now, with Castillo in jail and the country being led by his former vice president, Dina Boluarte, it remains to be seen if she, too, will be subjected to the same overt discrimination.

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has sentenced pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison and fined him $257,000 over two fraud charges linked to lease violations. It was the latest of a series of cases against prominent pro-democracy activists that critics say are aimed at snuffing out dissidents in the city. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing. Judge Stanley Chan said Saturday the violations lasted over two decades, adding Lai did not feel guilty about the moves.

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game. Reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. The reporters said emergency services workers responded very quickly. The reporters later were told that Wahl had died. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. He said he was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.