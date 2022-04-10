AP News Summary at 2:16 p.m. EDT

Ukraine digs in to fight Russia's looming eastern offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia’s military lined up more firepower and tapped an experienced general as war commander ahead of an expected showdown in eastern Ukraine. Experts say a full-scale Russian offensive could start within days and become a decisive period in the war. However, questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to wage a successful campaign after Ukraine’s determined defenders repelled their push to capture the capital, Kyiv. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that Russia’s military is trying to compensate by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from service since 2012. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine for eight years.

French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen to eye runoff

PARIS (AP) — French polling agency projections show President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France’s presidential election. If borne out by official results, the two will advance to a presidential runoff on April 24 with strong echoes of their last face-off in the 2017 election. The projections show Macron with a comfortable first-round lead Sunday of between 27%-to-29% support, ahead of Le Pen, who is expected to capture 23%-to-24% of the vote. But the second round is likely to be tight. The election’s result will impact Europe’s direction as it tried to contain Russia and the havoc wreaked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Official results are expected later Sunday night.

US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander

WASHINGTON (AP) — After its striking post-invasion setbacks, Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander. That's according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to identify the new commander and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says Russia has turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers. According to U.S. officials, he has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine."

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

NEW YORK (AP) — The Russian military is bruised and retreating from around Kyiv. There's harsh political repression at home and the Russian economy is battered by Western sanctions, Bow adversaries and allies are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? The answer is probably for now, but maybe not forever. After 22 years as president, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. He also has significant support among the Russian people. Yet, all strong-man states inherently are vulnerable to the unforeseen. Just ask Hosni Mubarak.

America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

PHOENIX (AP) — America's homeless population is graying. It's a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. Advocates say most in this group don't have mental illness or substance abuse problems. Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents.

Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers. They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Living with COVID: Experts divided on UK plan as cases soar

LONDON (AP) — For many in the U.K., the pandemic may as well be over. Mask requirements have been dropped everywhere and free mass testing is a thing of the past. The sense of freedom is widespread even as infections soared in Britain in March, driven by the milder but more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant that’s rapidly spreading around Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. France and Germany have seen similar big spikes in infections in recent weeks, and the number of hospitalizations in the U.K. and France have climbed again. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government is determined to stick to its “living with COVID” plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.

Pakistan's PM vows to fight on after Parliament ousts him

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote has set Pakistan on an uncertain political path. Khan has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest Sunday while the political opposition is preparing to install his replacement Monday. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan’s ouster comes amid his cooling relations with the powerful military. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed the U.S. worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington’s displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China.

China makes semi-secret delivery of missiles to Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russian ally Serbia has taken delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a semi-secret operation this weekend, amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the time of the war in Ukraine could threaten the fragile peace in the region. Media and military experts said Sunday that six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems for the Serbian military. The Chinese cargo planes with military markings were pictured at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport. The arms delivery over the territory of at least two NATO-member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China’s growing global reach.

Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai has discharged over 11,000 recovered COVID-19 patients and health authorities emphasize that they must be allowed to return home despite the lockdown that has severely restricted movement in China’s largest city. The director of the Shanghai Health Commission says their families must not worry about them or discriminate against them. Shanghai has been under lockdown since March 28, and authorities said that the strict measures would be lifted in areas with no new cases in the last 14 days following another round of mass testing. The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions. U.S. officials cited a risk of parents and children being separated. China protested the notice.

