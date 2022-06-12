AP News Summary at 1:44 p.m. EDT

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have announced a bipartisan framework responding to last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas. It's a measured breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher curbs long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.

Jan 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they've uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Rep. Adam Schiff says the department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity" by Trump, which he and the committee think there are. Rep. Jamie Raskin says he doesn't wish to “browbeat" Attorney General Merrick Garland but the committee believes Trump violated criminal law. Garland hasn't indicated what he might do. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher

As the number of people sentenced for crimes in the U.S. Capitol insurrection nears 200, an Associated Press analysis of sentencing data shows that some judges are divided over how to punish the rioters, particularly for the low-level misdemeanors arising from the attack. U.S. District Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender, has consistently taken the hardest line of any judge serving on Washington's federal trial court. Overall, the 20 judges who've sentenced riot defendants have given lighter sentences than prosecutors were seeking in nearly three-fourths of the cases. The judges have exceeded prosecutors’ recommendation for about only 10% of the defendants, according to AP’s analysis.

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt. And while he acknowledged that Sri Lanka’s current predicament is of “its own making,” he said the war in Ukraine is making it even worse — and that dire food shortages could continue until 2024. Wickremesinghe was sworn in after days of violent protests over the country’s economic crisis forced his predecessor to step down.

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

As fighting rages, Ukraine's leader says troops defy Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy says he is proud of the Ukrainians holding back the Russian advance in the Donbas region. Both sides say there is fierce fighting over one city in eastern Ukraine, where reportedly hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are dodging Russian missiles by holing up in a chemical plant. The Russians have demanded that the Ukrainian soldiers surrender. The Russian military also said Sunday it destroyed a large weapons depot in western Ukraine, while local officials said the missile strikes had injured 22 people.

Ukraine's teen drone hero "happy that we destroyed someone"

KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did with his father when Russia invaded their country. The father-son team used their drone to help the country's military spot, locate and destroy Russian targets in the early days of the war. They took aerial photos and pinpointed the coordinates of Russian tanks and trucks that were subsequently destroyed. Stanislav and Andriy Pokrasa risked capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their spying. Most of the drone piloting was done by the teenager, Andriy. He says the work was very scary but he's “happy that we destroyed someone.”

NATO chief: Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously. Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies. Speaking Sunday at a joint news conference with the president of Finland, Stoltenberg stressed that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey” and pointed to its strategic geographic location with neighbors like Iraq and Syria. After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO in May.

31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White says “they came to riot downtown.” White says all 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. The men were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. White says those arrested came from at least 11 states.

UK Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row

LONDON (AP) — Opponents of the British government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as “appalling.” Immigration rights advocates and public employee unions will ask the Court of Appeal in London to reverse a lower court ruling allowing the first deportation flight to go ahead on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in April announced plans to send some undocumented migrants to Rwanda, where their claims for asylum in the East African nation would be processed. Critics call the plan unworkable and inhumane. U.K. newspapers criticized Charles for allegedly expressing a political opinion. His office refused to comment.

