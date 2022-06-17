AP News Summary at 1:41 a.m. EDT

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

Takeaways from AP interview: Biden on inflation, US psyche

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the state of the economy, his concerns about the national mood, and his commitment to standing up to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Some key takeaways: Biden blames gas prices for the nation’s economic pessimism, saying before prices started rising, things were "much more optimistic.” Biden maintained that he’s optimistic about the country’s future, and that Americans should feel it too. But it's not clear whether Biden’s rhetoric will have a tangible impact on the nation’s glum outlook at a time when the majority of voters say the country is on the wrong track.

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Heated' Trump, Pence's near miss with mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its third public hearing, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. It has also attempted to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four European leaders expressed support for Ukraine while meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back the country’s candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron promised six more truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges as the war grinds on in the Donbas region in the east. Macron said France, Germany, Italy and Romania “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.” The visit was a show of support amid Kyiv’s fears that Western resolve to help it could wane.

China launches high-tech aircraft carrier in naval milestone

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched its third aircraft carrier, the first such ship to be designed and built entirely within the country. State media reports said the Type 003 new-generation aircraft carrier christened Fujian left its drydock at a shipyard in Shanghai on Friday morning. State broadcaster CCTV showed assembled navy personnel standing beneath the massive ship as water jets sprayed over its deck, multi-colored streamers flew and colorful smoke was released. The launch comes as China seeks to extend the range and power of its navy. Equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, the ship’s capabilities are thought to rival those of Western carriers, as Beijing seeks to turn its navy, already the world’s largest, into a multi-carrier force.

Alabama church shooting kills 2, wounds 1; suspect held

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a single gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody. The attack took place Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack, saying another briefing was planned Friday. The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. The violence comes just over a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.

Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — After the severe flooding, business owners in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are trying to figure out how they’ll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Officials are hoping Gardiner, Red Lodge and other small communities can draw visitors even without access to the park. But some business owners are growing frustrated at the cancellations.

Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji

HONOLULU (AP) — A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States has arrived in Honolulu Harbor flying an American flag. The U.S. last week won a legal battle in Fiji to take the $325 million vessel and immediately sailed it to Hawaii. The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies. The ship became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The vessel is about the length of a football field. It arrived in Honolulu on Thursday.

Costa Rica chaos a warning that ransomware threat remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Costa Rica has been reeling from unprecedented ransomware attacks disrupting everyday life in the Central American nation for the last two months. The situation is raising questions about the United States' role in protecting friendly nations from cyberattacks at a time when Russian-based criminal gangs are targeting less developed countries in ways that could have major global repercussions. Experts believe developing countries like Costa Rica are ripe targets for ransomware gangs, which have stopped going after “big-game” targets after several high-profile attacks last year, including a pipeline attack that led to major gas shortages in parts of the U.S.

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record. For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

