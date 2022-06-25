AP News Summary at 1:38 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court conservatives flex muscle in sweeping rulings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sweeping Supreme Court rulings on guns and abortion this past week have sent an unmistakable message. And that message is that conservative justices hold the power and aren't afraid to use it to make transformative changes in the law. It was never clearer than when the court took away a woman’s right to abortion that had stood for nearly 50 years. The conservative majority said no more half measures when they overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to outlaw abortion. And the day before, they ruled for the first time that Americans the right to carry handguns in public for self-defense. The decisions are the latest and perhaps clearest manifestation of the court's control by an aggressive conservative majority.

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools

Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two people and left more than 20 others injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. The Norwegian security service called the attack early Saturday an “Islamist terror act” and raised the country's terror alert level from “moderate” to “extraordinary,” the highest level. Investigators say the suspect was arrested. They identified him as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran. The security service's acting chief says the gunman had a “long history of violence and threats,” as well as mental health issues. Police say two men, one in his 50s and and the other his 60s, died in the shootings.

Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them. Instead, they've fired up debate about whether the court’s conservative justices are being consistent to history and the Constitution — or citing them to justify political preferences, To some critics, the rulings represent an obvious and deeply damaging contradiction: How can the court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion? To supporters, the court’s conservatives are staying true to the country’s founding principles and undoing errors of the past.

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

The Supreme Court’s decision to end the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion has catapulted businesses of all types into the most divisive corner of politics. A rash of iconic names including The Walt Disney Company, Facebook parent Meta, and Goldman Sachs announced they would pay for travel expenses for those who want the procedure but can't get it in the states they live in. Others including J.P. Morgan Chase, Starbucks and Yelp reiterated past pledges they would cover travel expenses. But of the dozens of big companies that The Associated Press reached out to, many like McDonald's, PepsiCo and Walmart remained silent, underscoring how divisive the issue is.

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitt Romney isn’t up for reelection this year, but his name is surfacing in Republican primaries throughout the nation. Candidates are using the label “Mitt Romney Republican” to frame opponents as insufficiently conservative and enemies of the Trump-era GOP. Candidates have employed the concept in attack ads and talking points in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In Romney's home state Utah, Republican challengers taking on incumbent congressmen are using the attack, even though Romney won overwhelmingly only four years ago. The fact that Romney remains potent attack fodder reflects his singular position in politics and ongoing divisions within the Republican Party.

Russians try to block city, cement gains in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are trying to cut off the strategic city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine, the Luhansk regional governor said Saturday, after the relentless assault on nearby Sievierodonetsk forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawing. The governor said Saturday that Russian forces are attempting to blockade Lysychansk from the south. The city lies next to Sievierodonetsk, which a weeks-long Russian bombardment has reduced mostly to rubble. The two cities and surrounding areas are the focal point of an offensive aimed at capturing all of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow plans to supply Belarus with the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system in the coming months. Belarus borders Ukraine and Russia.

Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection. Saturday's announcement comes just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall. The current COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death. But protection against infection has dropped markedly with the omicron variant, and now its even more transmissible relatives are spreading. Pfizer says either an omicron-targeted booster or a combination shot that mixes the original vaccine with omicron protection substantially increases protection. Rival Moderna hopes to offer a similar combination shot.

Guns in paradise: Ruling could undo strict Hawaii carry law

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a New York gun law could mean big changes thousands of miles away in Hawaii, which has strict restrictions on carrying firearms. In 2020, Hawaii had the nation’s lowest rate for gun deaths. Chris Marvin is a Hawaii resident with the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. He's concerned minor scuffles over things like surf spots could escalate if more people are carrying guns in public because of the high court decision. As Marvin says, “Guns and aloha don't mix." Hawaii and California are among states with strict laws limiting carrying guns in public. Those laws will now need to be loosened.

To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

NEW YORK (AP) — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s tight restrictions on who can carry a handgun, condemnation erupted from liberal leaders and activists. But some public defenders, often allies of progressive activists, have praised the court’s ruling, saying gun-permitting rules like New York’s have long been a license for racial discrimination. The defense lawyers say that by making it a crime for most people to carry a handgun, New York and a few other states have ended up putting people — overwhelmingly people of color — behind bars for conduct that would be legal elsewhere.

