AP News Summary at 1:38 p.m. EDT

Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's nonpartisan rules arbiter has dealt a blow to Democrats’ plan for curbing drug prices. But the parliamentarian has left the rest of the sprawling economic bill largely intact as party leaders prepare for first votes on a package containing many of President Joe Biden’s top domestic goals. Democrats were told to remove language imposing hefty penalties on drugmakers that boost their prices beyond inflation in the private insurance market. Those were the bill’s chief pricing protections for the roughly 180 million people whose health coverage comes from private insurance, either through work or bought on their own. Democrats plan to begin Senate votes Saturday on their package addressing climate change, energy, health care, taxes and deficit reduction.

Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 15 people have been killed in Gaza, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl. The fighting began with Israel’s targeted killing of the militant — a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad — on Friday. Gaza’s Hamas rulers so far appear to be staying on the sidelines, keeping the conflict's intensity somewhat contained, for now. Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years.

Ukraine grain shipments offer hope, not fix to food crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — A ship bringing corn to Lebanon is offering hope after becoming the first to depart a Ukrainian Black Sea port since Russia invaded. The war has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world’s highest rate of food inflation and depends on the Black Sea region for nearly all of its wheat. The shipment is a key first step to get food trapped in Ukraine to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where people are going hungry. But the small scale means the initial shipments won't draw down food prices or ease a global food crisis soon. Experts also say most of the trapped grain is for animal feed, not for people to eat.

Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info

Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract. Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court.

Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have began an assault on two key cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. They also kept up rocket and shelling attacks Saturday on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. That's according to Ukraine’s military and local officials. Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka had been considered key targets of Russia’s offensive across Ukraine’s east. Russian shelling also killed five civilians and injured 14 others in the Donetsk region. Local officials said three civilians were also injured after Russian rockets fell on homes in Nikopol, a city across the river from the Europe's largest nuclear power station. The head of the International Atomic Agency has warned that the fighting seriously endangers safety at the plant.

Biden tests negative for COVID, isolating until 2nd negative

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's doctor says the 79-year-old president has tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to isolate at the White House until a second negative test. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest daily update that the president, “in an abundance of caution,” will abide by the “strict isolation measures” in place since his “rebound” infection was detected July 30, pending a follow-up negative result. Biden came down with the virus a second time three days after he had emerged from isolation from his initial bout with COVID-19. Biden’s travel has been on hold. But he plans to visit Kentucky on Monday to view damage from catastrophic flooding and meet with families.

Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing. Officials said Saturday that firefighters and other specialists are still trying to quell the blaze that began during a thunderstorm Friday night. The official Cuban News Agency says the lightning strike set one tank on fire and the blaze later spread to a second tank. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There is no immediate word on how much oil has burned or is in danger at the tank farm, which stores oil used to fuel electricity production.

Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends

LONDON (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months has died at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue. Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family’s effort to extend treatment and their request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child’s best interests. Archie’s family claimed his death was anything but peaceful. The case has sparked a debate about whether there’s a more appropriate way to settle such disagreements away from the courts.

Man who destroyed vast forest wins demise of park

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the state government of Mato Grosso has given up a legal battle to protect a state park located in one of the Brazilian Amazon's most biodiverse areas. The main beneficiary is the largest individual clearer of land in the Amazon, who faces criminal charges for the deforestation of tens of thousands of hectares of pristine rainforest. The state government could have appealed a court decision and fought to keep the park boundaries, but consistent with federal policy under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, declined to do so. Not only are environmental laws going unenforced in today's Brazil, now a court has invalidated a major protected area.

New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city

ROME (AP) — The latest batch of discoveries in Pompeii are enriching knowledge about middle-class households in the ancient Roman city that was destroyed in a volcanic eruption. The director of the archaeological site in Italy said Saturday that excavations of rooms in a home first unearthed in 2018 have revealed the domestic environment of ordinary citizens before Pompeii was buried in volcanic debris in 79 A.D. He says an exquisitely decorated courtyard and modestly furnished interior rooms suggest the occupants were trying to climb the social ladder. Among the new finds are a trunk with objects inside, three-legged accent tables and a closet that resembles a modern-day wardrobe. Early excavations at Pompeii mainly highlighted upper-class villas.