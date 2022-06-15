AP News Summary at 1:36 p.m. EDT

Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty if convicted. Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder following the May 14 rampage. The 18-year-old has been jailed without bail since his arrest at the Tops Friendly Market he allegedly targeted for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Authorities say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the massacre are laid out in online documents.

Surging inflation clears way for biggest Fed hike in years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its largest interest rate hike since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation. The central bank is considered likely to raise its benchmark short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, far larger than the typical quarter-point increase. It will also likely forecast additional large rate hikes through the end of the year. A flurry of large Fed rate hikes will heighten borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, likely leading to an economic slowdown and raising the risk of a recession.

Biden says US will send $1 billion more in aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. will send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began. The effort is intended to help stall Russia’s slow but steady march to conquer the eastern Donbas region. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now - all key weapons systems that Ukrainian leaders have urgently requested. Biden says U.S. will also send an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The aid comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting in Brussels of more than 45 nations to discuss support for Ukraine.

Biden to send Ukraine more weapons; Russia targets depot

Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Flooding has wiped out roads and bridges and closed off all entrances to Yellowstone National Park at the onset of the busy summer tourist season. Officials are evacuating visitors from the northern part of the park. And the flooding has cut off road access to Gardiner, a town of about 900 people near Yellowstone’s busy North Entrance. The flooding caused at least one rock slide, cut off electricity and imperiled water and sewer systems in northern Yellowstone, but has affected other areas of the park as well. Flooding also has hit the Yellowstone gateway communities of Red Lodge and Joliet in southern Montana.

US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to new statistics from U.S. safety regulators. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned Wednesday against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled. Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.

Wall Street rallies after dismal week as Fed decision looms

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it’s raising interest rates. The S&P 500 was 1% higher. Most investors expect the Fed to raise rates by triple the usual amount, the sharpest hike since 1994. Investments around the world have tumbled this year as high inflation forces central banks to swiftly remove supports propped underneath markets in the pandemic. Treasury yields eased from their highest levels in a decade following disappointing reports on the economy.

Takeaways: Big Trump win, election deniers advance in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has notched a significant victory in South Carolina, where his preferred candidate made five-term Rep. Tom Rice the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. Another high-profile GOP target of Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace, held back a challenger in Tuesday's primary. Voters' different judgment in the two South Carolina races reflects a split within the GOP about how to move forward from the Trump era. Meanwhile, in Nevada, two election deniers who have tirelessly promoted the former president’s lies about voter fraud won their primaries for key positions of power in the state.

Britain vows more Rwanda deportation flights after setback

LONDON (AP) — The British government is vowing to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off. Home Secretary Priti Patel said ”preparation for the next flight begins now” despite courts ruling that none of the migrants earmarked for deportation could be sent to the East African country. The U.K. government plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The plan has faced heavy criticism. The European Court of Human Rights ruled late Tuesday that those aboard the first flight due to depart faced “a real risk of irreversible harm.”

Trans kids' treatment can start younger, new guidelines say

A leading transgender health association has lowered its recommended minimum age for gender transition treatment in teens, including starting sex hormones at age 14 and some surgeries at 15. The guidance is from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and says age is just one factor to consider. The group acknowledges potential risks but says preventing transgender kids from seeking early treatment could lead to lifelong harms. The update is based on expert opinion and scientific evidence. The group provided The Associated Press with an advance copy of the guidance ahead of publication in a medical journal.

