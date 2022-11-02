AP News Summary at 1:35 p.m. EDT

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with election, other worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a midterm election that will define, and quite possibly constrict, the next two years of his term, President Joe Biden is treading a difficult line. At once he is the optimist, with a bright promise of better days ahead, only to then paint what he sees as a darker portrait of a Congress potentially controlled by hard-right Republicans. Biden is leaning on the positive at a time when many voters are feeling the pain of record inflation and higher prices, and harbor deep concerns about the fragility of democracy itself. And it’s not clear that his optimistic vision is breaking through. Just 25% of Americans said the country is headed in the right direction in an October AP-NORC survey.

Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street, ahead of what traders expect will be another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is due to wrap up a two-day policy meeting later Wednesday that’s expected to produce the sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. Markets will be watching closely to see what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says about the central bank’s outlook for how long rates will need to stay high to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% in afternoon trading on Monday.

Bolsonaro supporters call on military to keep him in power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters are asking the military to help keep him in office despite his election loss to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of people who back the far-right president gathered Wednesday outside one of the army's eight regional headquarters a day after Bolsonaro stopped short of conceding the election but authorized his chief of staff to begin the transition process. The demonstrations come as truckers who support Bolsonaro maintained hundreds of roadblocks across the country to protest his loss. Da Silva's victory has been recognized by international leaders and the country's supreme court.

Ethiopian govt, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed during talks in South Africa to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands. African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks in South Africa, said Wednesday that Ethiopia’s government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.” Other key points included “restoration of law and order,” he said, as well as “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.” The war, which marks two years on Friday, saw abuses documented on either side. Eritrea, which has fought alongside neighboring Ethiopia, was notably not part of the peace talks.

Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts have salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets. Russia said Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia “believes that the guarantees it has received currently appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement.” Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack. After the announcement of Russia rejoining the deal, wheat futures prices dropped more than 6% in Chicago.

CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B

CVS and Walgreens have agreed in principle to pay a total of about $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of powerful prescription opioids. A lawyer for local governments also said Wednesday that settlement talks continue with Walmart. The developments involving the nation's largest pharmacy chains could amount to the last huge settlements announced in years of litigation between government entities and drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over opioids. Governments say pharmacies were filling prescriptions they should have flagged as inappropriate. Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over two decades, and the crisis is intensifying.

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia's crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”

Officials say 200-plus votes cast for wrong Nashville races

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials have confirmed more than 200 votes have been cast in the wrong races in Nashville since early voting began in Tennessee. Davidson County election administrator Jeff Roberts said Wednesday that his office reviewed voter data throughout the night after The Associated Press first alerted officials Tuesday that voters were receiving conflicting information on what race they could vote in. That review determined that 190 voters cast ballots in a wrong congressional race, 16 cast votes in a wrong state Senate race and six cast votes in a wrong state House race. Roberts remained confident voters would receive the correct ballots for the last remaining two days of early voting in Tennessee.

'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI says it has arrested two members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week’s midterm elections. FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider says Timothy Teagan is expected to appear later Wednesday in federal court in Detroit, where the charges against him will be unsealed. Meanwhile, the FBI says in a criminal complaint filed Monday that there was enough evidence to charge Aron McKillips, of Sandusky, Ohio, with illegal possession of a machine gun and the interstate communication of threats. McKillips’ lawyer, Neil McElroy, said Wednesday that McKillips was taken into custody and that he's asked for McKillips' release pending a Nov. 9 detention hearing.