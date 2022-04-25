AP News Summary at 1:45 p.m. EDT

Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. But the campaign has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough. Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia. It was not clear what caused the blazes. As both sides in the 2-month-old war brace for what could be a grinding battle of attrition in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, top American officials pledged more help to ensure Ukraine prevails.

Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents. Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Juries have heard an array of defenses at the first trials for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, all three juries to decide a Capitol riot case convicted each defendant of all charges. Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster is the next to go on trial. Jury selection began Monday. Webster may have a novel defense of his own: He has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But a judge has described Webster as an instigator who should have known better given his professional experience.

Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

PARIS (AP) — One of the headlines from the presidential election in France is that the far-right has come out of the cold and gone mainstream. Far-right populist candidate Marine Le Pen didn't win. But she edged another step closer on her third attempt at the presidency — snatching a victory of sorts from her defeat to reelected President Emmanuel Macron. With just over 40% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen’s anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. The country escaped a political, social and economic earthquake by not voting in Le Pen. Or perhaps just delayed one, should she choose to stand again in 2027.

Reports: Musk's bid to buy and privatize Twitter heats up

Twitter’s board is negotiating with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media platform and a deal could be announced as early as Monday. Musk has offered more than $40 billion to privatize the platform and pledged to be more lenient when it comes to policing users’ speech. Twitter and Musk negotiated over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported, less than two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a massive stake. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. Shares of Twitter rose 5 percent on Monday.

Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, are hearing audio clips of Depp shouting vulgarities at his wife and warning of a “bloodbath” if their arguments escalate. Heard's attorneys concluded their cross-examination of the actor Monday as he took the stand for a fourth day of testimony over his allegations that Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser. Heard’s lawyers focused on Depp’s drinking, drug use and charged interactions with the actress. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.

Melissa Lucio faces execution. What to know about her case

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Lucio is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen. Her lawyers say new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries were caused by a fall down a steep staircase. Many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to consider her case Monday.

Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of President Joe Biden's eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. Republican committee members and staff have discussed analyzing specific messages found on Hunter Biden's laptop and financial transactions. They have also discussed issuing congressional subpoenas to foreign entities involved in paying Hunter Biden. And one key lawmaker recently asked intelligence officials what they know about allegations Russia was behind the release of the laptop.

Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as worries about rising inflation and interest rate hikes weigh on investors and extend the market's losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and more than 80% of stocks within the index lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. Energy companies had the biggest losses as crude oil prices fell more than 6%. Banks, industrials and big technology companies were also lower. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose as traders shied away from risk. Stocks slumped in China as that country reinforced its stringent pandemic policies.

Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry says in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times. There are also remains dating to the Christian and early Islamic periods. The temple ruins are the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in the past couple of years in the hope of attracting more tourists.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0