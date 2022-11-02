AP News Summary at 1:34 a.m. EDT

Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to hold a narrow lead in Israeli elections. That's according to exit polls. The vote could pave the way for him to return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments. The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight Wednesday. However, they pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S. Tuesday’s election was Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly told members of the country’s Supreme Court Tuesday night that his election battle against leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has come to an end -- marking one step closer toward a concession after his defeat on Oct. 30. Earlier, the far-right leader stopped short of conceding and instead used his first comments since his loss to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful. Moments after Bolsonaro’s initial remarks, the outgoing president’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, announced that the president had authorized him to begin the process of handing over power.

2 Koreas exchange missile tests near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday. At least one of them landed near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history.” The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement earlier Wednesday that it detected three short-range ballistic missiles fired the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan. It said one of the missiles landed 16 miles away from the rivals’ sea border.

Powell likely to be pressed on whether Fed will slow hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looming over the Federal Reserve meeting that ends Wednesday is a question of intense interest: Just how high will the Fed’s inflation-fighters raise interest rates — and might they slow their rate hikes as soon as next month? The Fed is expected to announce a hefty three-quarter-point hike in its key short-term rate — its fourth straight — which will lead to still-higher loan rates for many businesses and consumers. What many Fed-watchers hope is that Chair Jerome Powell will hint at a news conference that the central bank may ease the pace of its hikes, perhaps to a half-point in December and two quarter-point hikes next year.

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia's crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians. David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not guilty plea for him. A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians. The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape's public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appears set to retain a majority by just one seat. The result was preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday would give the autonomous Danish territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc. Despite the success, Frederiksen, who heads a Social Democratic minority government, said she would resign as prime minister and try to form a new government with broader support across the political divide.

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia. A bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India. Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea’s capital. And spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas. The dynamics in the three situations were distinct. Experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected.

Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh

KHARNAK, India (AP) — For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India’s Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold-desert that borders China and Pakistan. But the 45-year-old nomad was forced to give up his pastoral life and move to a town. As this part of Asia is particularly vulnerable to climate change, shifting weather patterns are altering people’s lives through floods, landslides and droughts in Ladakh, an inhospitable yet pristine landscape of high mountain passes and vast river valleys that in the past was an important part of the famed Silk Road trade route.