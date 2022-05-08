AP News Summary at 1:32 a.m. EDT

Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles and bombarding the steelworks up the coast in Mariupol. The last civilians have been evacuated from the plant, but Ukrainian fighters remain trapped in its underground bunkers. Moscow is aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. But it's facing stiff resistance elsewhere. Ukraine's military has flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island. Western military analysts also say a Ukrainian counteroffensive is advancing around the city of Kharkiv, the country's second largest.

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader

HONG KONG (AP) — John Lee has been elected as Hong Kong’s next leader, after winning over 99% of votes cast by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election on Sunday morning, far exceeding the 751 votes he needed to win. As the only candidate in the polls, Lee was expected to win, especially since he had Beijing’s endorsement and last month obtained 786 nominations from members of the Election Committee in support of his candidacy. Lee will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1. The election has sparked concern that Beijing could further tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders.

Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been clear in recent years that people in the United States don't have much faith in their institutions. Polling shows that public opinion of Congress is dismal. Views of the presidency aren't great. Even the question of whether American democracy is working gets a worrying answer. The Supreme Court has been an exception. It's traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the other branches of government. But that standing has diminished as the court has come to be seen as more political. Now, the leak of the justices' tentative vote to strike down the constitutional right to abortion has deepened suspicions that the high court is becoming politicized.

New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of a northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions. The threat to Las Vegas, a city of 13,000, was reduced after containment lines were built. Some residents were allowed to return to their homes. But a combination of strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity were forecast by the National Weather Service that could be “exceptionally dangerous" conditions. The largest blaze in the U.S. has left many families homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated rural areas of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Voters in the Philippines will be choosing their next leader between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has led pre-election surveys. His victory would be a stunning reversal of the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted his father. Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge human rights abuses and plunder during his father's dictatorship and has appealed for national unity. The winner of Monday's vote will inherit a sagging economy, poverty and deep divisions, as well as calls to prosecute outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of deaths as part of a crackdown on illegal drugs. Other candidates including ex-boxer Manny Pacquiao are lagging far behind in the polls.

S Korea's next leader faces escalating N Korean nuke threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yoon Suk Yeol takes office as South Korea's president Tuesday amid heightened animosities over North Korea's nuclear program. During his election campaign, the conservative Yoon said he would teach North Korean leader Kim Jong Un some manners and sternly cope with his provocative missile tests with a strengthened alliance with the United States. But he now faces an increasingly belligerent Kim, who openly threatens to use his atomic bombs against his rivals and is reportedly preparing for his first nuclear test explosion since 2017. If that happens, tensions on the Korean Peninsula would plunge to fresh lows and leave Yoon with few options to deal with Kim just as he begins his presidency.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length. Zandon was another three-quarters of a length back in third on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Country star Mickey Gilley has died. He was 86. He was known for such hits as “Window Up Above" and for the Texas honky-tonk he owned that inspired the hit film “Urban Cowboy." Based on an Esquire magazine article about two regulars at Gilley's, the film starred John Travolta and Debra Winger and inspired a nationwide wave of Western-themed clubs. Gilley also had some famous relatives, including cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ‘n' roll pioneer; and evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Gilley's other hits include “City Lights" and “Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0