AP News Summary at 1:32 a.m. EDT

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion, and voters in Missouri repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a Senate seat. Meanwhile, a political newcomer emerged from Michigan’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And Democratic Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan was ousted from Congress after redistricting forced him into the same primary as a fellow Democrat, Rep. Haley Stevens.

Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. The six-member delegation met Taiwanese leaders on Wednesday despite warnings from China, Beijing had issued threats against her visit and announced military exercises including live-fire exercises in the waters and skies surrounding Taiwan after her arrival. China claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments.

The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But the moment is also putting into stark relief mounting evidence that after America's withdrawal, Afghanistan has once again become an active staging ground for Islamic terror groups looking to attack the West. The Biden administration says it shows Americans at home and allies abroad that the United States hasn’t lost focus, or the ability, to strike against terrorists in the region — and validates its decision to end two decades of fighting in Afghanistan.

EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have said taking out a terrorist threat in Afghanistan with no American troops on the ground would be difficult but not impossible. Last weekend, the U.S. did just that, killing al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri with a CIA drone strike. Other high-profile airstrikes in the past have inadvertently killed innocent civilians. To minimize that possibility, officials may have used the highly secretive Hellfire R9X with its half-dozen rotating blades. A former intelligence analyst, American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Klon Kitchen, says if the Hellfire R9X was used, it suggests the U.S. sought to limit the likelihood of collateral death and destruction.

Some flee eastern Ukraine, others defy govt order to leave

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of evacuees have left Ukraine's Donetsk region days after the Ukrainian government issued an order to evacuate as soon as possible. Continued fighting in the region and potential shortages of heating, electricity and water have authorities worried that cold weather this fall and winter could make a bad situation even worse. Yet while many are following the order to leave, others in Ukraine say they have nowhere else to go, and are willing to take responsibility for their own lives regardless of the cost. The Ukrainian president warned that the more people leave the Donetsk region now, "the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill.”

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans are deciding between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake in Tuesday's primary. Lake walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced Trump's lies about the 2020 election. She faced Karrin Taylor Robson, who was backed by prominent Republicans around the country looking to push their party to move on from Trump. Meanwhile, voters in Kansas decided not to allow the Legislature to restrict or ban abortion. In Michigan, Republicans nominated Tudor Dixon for governor while Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won his state's GOP nomination for senator.

Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made their lives a “living hell” by pushing claims that the murders were a hoax. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was killed at Sandy Hook, testified Tuesday on the final day of testimony in the two-week trial. They’re seeking at least $150 million from Jones. Jones was not in court when Heslin began testifying, but he was there when Lewis took the stand. Both parents said they had received death threats and harassment and experienced ongoing trauma because of Jones. Jones later testified and apologized to the parents, saying he never intended to hurt them. The 2012 attack killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the Connecticut school.

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters say they're making progress as they battle California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year. The McKinney Fire in Northern California didn't grow on Tuesday, although it remains out of control. The blaze that began last Friday has virtually wiped out the tiny hamlet of Klamath River and at least four people are confirmed dead. Thousands also remain under evacuation orders. The fire is one of several threatening communities in the U.S. Blazes in Montana, Idaho and Nebraska have destroyed some homes and other buildings.

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members. As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson.