AP News Summary at 1:31 p.m. EDT

Justice Dept. names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the deadly Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the team during a meeting in his office in Washington on Wednesday. The critical incident review is being led by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The Justice Department says the review will include an examination of police policies, training and communication, along with the deployment of officers and tactics. The school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. Parents outside begged police to rush in.

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Capitol attack's full story: Jan. 6 panel's chilling details

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played out for the world to see. But the House committee investigating the attack believes a more chilling story has yet to be told. The 1/6 committee expects Thursday’s prime-time hearing to begin to show that American democracy was put at grave risk. It will reconstruct how the president, Donald Trump for two more weeks, refused to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. The public hearings may not change opinions in polarized America. But the committee’s year-long investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide. In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation. —

Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor. There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday. Claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists. An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI. In remarks to Congress last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.

As war in Ukraine drags on, fears of global food crisis grow

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces and Russian troops continue to battle back and forth in a key eastern city. At the same time, fears of a global food crisis have escalated because million of tons of grain have piled up in the besieged country’s silos. Russian forces were closing in Wednesday on control of the entire Luhansk region. It is one of two provinces that make up the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. One analyst says that Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations. Meanwhile, the consequences of the war have been felt in many countries. It is driving up food prices because critical shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country.

California US House races could tip power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi was forced into a runoff after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending. The contests were among primary elections across seven states Tuesday that set up November showdowns in dozens of races. In heavily Democratic California, Republican House members are facing tough challenges in several districts that will help determine control of Congress. In Montana, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was in a tight race for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district.

Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say an armed man who threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland. A law enforcement official says the California man in his 20s was armed with a gun and a knife. The official says the man, whose identity hasn't been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning near Kavanaugh’s home just outside the nation's capital and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh. President Joe Biden praised authorities for quickly apprehending the man. And Attorney General Merrick Garland said that “threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy.”

Mexican megachurch leader faces more than 16 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of a Mexican megachurch faces more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls who were followers. Naasón Joaquín García is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty to three felonies on the eve of a long-awaited trial. García is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by 5 million worldwide followers of La Luz del Mundo church. He had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week. Prosecutors say he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. García had faced 19 counts that included child rape allegations.

Griner's fate tangled up with other American held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the Phoenix Mercury player’s case is tangled up with that of another prisoner few Americans have heard of. Paul Whelan also has been held in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage charges he and the U.S. government say are false. Whelan was left out of a prisoner exchange in April that brought home yet another detainee, Marine veteran Trevor Reed. That resolution escalates pressure on the Biden administration to avoid a repeat scenario of another one-for-one swap that does not include Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan.

