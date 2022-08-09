AP News Summary at 1:31 p.m. EDT

FBI searches Trump's Florida estate for classified records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened a safe at his home, and he likens their search to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions have rocked a Russian air base in Crimea, and authorities say at least one person was killed and several others wounded. Russia’s Defense Ministry says that munitions blew up at the Saki base and that the installation was not shelled. It said no warplanes were damaged. But Ukrainian social networks are abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Ukrainian authorities have not commented. It the base was, in fact, struck by the Ukrainians, it would mark the first known major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Serena Williams says 'countdown has begun' on tennis career

Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam event, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has warned that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific. The warning came as Taipei conducted its own exercises Tuesday to underscore it’s ready to defend itself. Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait. It has also launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills began Thursday. They have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade.

Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing. The measure is part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. The Tuesday morning signing ceremony in the Rose Garden ceremony comes as Biden looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry. The aim is to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods. The White House says Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips. Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the biggest stars of the left, congresswoman Ilhan Omar, is facing a challenge from the center in her primary in Minnesota on Tuesday. In Vermont, Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman to represent the state in Congress. In Wisconsin, Democratic Rep. Ron Kind's retirement opens up a congressional seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Minnesota is holding a special election to fill the remaining months of the term of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. Voters will also be picking nominees for a full term representing Hagedorn's district.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry warns that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for a tax credit that large. That’s mainly because of the bill’s requirement that, to qualify for the credit, an electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent. And those rules become more stringent over time — to the point where, in a few years, it’s possible that no EVs would qualify for the tax credit.

'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college

After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.

Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

PARIS (AP) — French environmentalists are preparing to move a beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater basin in the Normandy region. The president of the conservation group Sea Shepherd France said Tuesday that a medical team plans to transport the 4-meter-long (13-foot-long) whale to a coastal spot for “a period of care.” Experts think the whale is sick and in a race against time for survival. Conservations groups said it would take 24 people to load the beluga into a refrigerated truck for the approximately 160-kilometer (99-mile) nighttime trip to the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham.