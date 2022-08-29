AP News Summary at 1:31 p.m. EDT

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

WASHINGTON (AP) — A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.

Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 5 dead

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric has announced he would resign from Iraqi politics and hundreds of his angry followers stormed the government palace in response, sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least five protesters were killed. Medical officials said at least 15 protesters were wounded by gunfire and a dozen more were injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police in the protests Monday that followed the announcement by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals has catapulted the country into political uncertainty.

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission

KYIV (AP) — A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine. The world hopes this long-awaited trip will help avoid a nuclear catastrophe. The trip is to a country where the world’s worst nuclear accident, at Chernobyl in 1986, sent radiation throughout the region, shocked the world and intensified a global push away from nuclear energy. The stakes of the U.N. mission are high because of fighting at and near the plant, and because it's occupied by the Russian military. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was briefly knocked offline last week. The dangers are so high that officials are handing out anti-radiation iodine tablets.

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained engine trouble. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

Diana's last moments: French doctor recalls 'tragic night'

PARIS (AP) — It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving her a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died in a car crash in the Alma Tunnel next to the Seine River. The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting fans of all generations and nationalities.

Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Defense Ministry says that one of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. The ministry said in a statement Monday that the commando died of his injuries "surrounded by family and colleagues.” The soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded about 3:30 a.m. Saturday after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying. The Marion County coroner’s office identified the victim as 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, but didn’t immediately release any additional information. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the two other wounded soldiers were conscious.

'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches

A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that's going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches. Monday's study looks at the edges of Greenland's ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead. It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution. That's because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland's ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow. Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.

Major indexes fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street, adding to their recent losses as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Monday, with technology companies taking some of the biggest losses. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. This week investors will get more updates on the economy including the government's monthly jobs report on Friday and a reading on consumer confidence Tuesday from the Conference Board. European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Treasury yields were higher.

AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams begins what might be her final tournament Monday at the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old announced this month that she plans to turn her focus toward having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. Her final singles match could be Monday against unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win, and Williams is likely to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. She’s also particpating in the doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams.

Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea

MIAMI (AP) — Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades. The migrants choose to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape the island’s political and economic woes. Most fly to Nicaragua as tourists and slowly make their way to the U.S. border. A smaller number gamble on an ocean voyage. Three men who survived the odyssey spoke to The Associated Press about it. One man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another paid for a speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft.