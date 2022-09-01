AP News Summary at 1:29 p.m. EDT

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that empowers them to follow people’s movements months back in time. Public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press show police have used the database known as “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices. The data enables law enforcement to assemble so-called “patterns of life.” It's been used in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. The 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency reached Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in a convoy of SUVs and vans, after months of negotiations to get inside the complex and take steps to prevent a disaster on the continent.

Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida is set to hear arguments Thursday afternoon on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. They say a review would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump. The Justice Department says an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”

Biden's prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as “extremist” threats from the restive forces of Trumpism to the nation’s democracy. In a speech Thursday night, he will frame the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden plans to call out the large number of Trump adherents who have denied the 2020 election results and sown doubt about future contests. Biden allies stress that he is not rejecting the entirety of the GOP. But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed any such distinction, accusing the president of trying to “disparage hard-working Americans.”

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she's received.

More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As some children struggled to keep up with school in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states saw significant increases in the number of students held back to repeat grades. Twenty-four of the 28 states that provided data for the most recent academic year saw increases, according to an Associated Press analysis. Three states — South Carolina, West Virginia and Delaware — saw retention more than double. Experts have cautioned about risks to students’ social lives and academic futures, but many parents have asked for do-overs to help their children recover.

‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — People experiencing mental health crises have been being killed by police in America. But how many is unknown. Federal law requires the Department of Justice to collect and publish data on that. But the law doesn’t require police departments to tell the DOJ how many people their officers killed, and many aren't doing so. The National Alliance on Mental Illness says the killings highlight a larger systemic problem in helping people who are struggling with their mental health or are in crisis. Two killings, in Oregon and West Virginia, show how system failures had tragic results.

Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won't attend his funeral

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the weekend funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin's working schedule wouldn't allow him to attend Saturday's funeral, adding that the Russian leader on Thursday visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept to lay flowers at his coffin. Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government will help organize it. He wouldn’t elaborate on how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

No more 'nuance': Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

DENVER (AP) — The few Republican candidates across the U.S. this year who say they support abortion rights still find themselves under attack on the issue. The message from Democrats is no Republican can be trusted to protect abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade in June. In Colorado, that strategy has put the GOP's U.S. Senate candidate on the defensive. Republican Joe O'Dea says he'd back a law to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade, though he opposes abortions after 20 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the mother's life. Democrats also are confronting Republican candidates on abortion in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama city whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.