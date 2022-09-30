AP News Summary at 1:51 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were already under water by midday. Ian’s anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast was expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse. Ian left a broad swath of destruction Wednesday after it came ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. from the storm.

In Ian's wake, worried families crowdsource rescue efforts

Desperate to locate and rescue their loved ones, social media users are sharing phone numbers, addresses and photos of their family members and friends online for anyone who can check on them after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. While authorities recommend that those in distress contact official emergency channels, strangers online are braving the conditions to step in and answer the pleas for help. And the family members are more than grateful. Heather Donlan says her social media post crowdsourced the person she holds responsible for saving her father's life.

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to illegally annex parts of Ukraine, while Kyiv has submitted an “accelerated” application to join NATO. At the Kremlin, Putin and the pro-Moscow heads of the four Ukrainian regions inked the treaties in a sharp escalation of the war. The signing came three days after the end of Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that Kyiv and the West dismissed as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies. NATO's chief said the war is at “a pivotal moment,” and that Putin’s decision was “the most serious escalation" since the war began. Russia pounded Ukrainian cities, with one strike in the Zaporizhzhia region’s capital killing 30 people and wounding 88.

US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies are hitting back at Russia’s annexation of four more Ukrainian regions, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian individuals and companies as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict that is fraught with potential nuclear implications. U.S. officials said Friday they would support any effort by Ukraine to retake the annexed territories by force, setting the stage for further hostilities. The U.S. had previewed the likelihood of more sanctions. But the developments dramatically increased tensions to a point not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis during the Cold War.

Dysfunction in Texas AG’s office as Paxton seeks third term

GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks reelection to a third term, his agency has come unmoored by disarray behind the scenes. Seasoned lawyers are quitting over practices they say aim to slant legal work, reward loyalists and drum out dissent. An Associated Press investigation found the Republican attorney general and his deputies have sought to turn cases to political advantage or push a broader political agenda, including staff screenings of a debunked film questioning the 2020 election. Adding to the unrest was the secret firing of a Paxton supporter less than two months into his job as an office adviser after he tried to make a point by displaying child pornography in a meeting.

Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down a constitutional right to abortion and sending the issue to the states has groups on both sides of the debate focusing more than ever on races this fall for state supreme courts. Whether abortion access is maintained, restricted or eliminated in any state could depend on whether a state's high court has a majority of Democratic or Republican justices. Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio are among the states where the races are drawing heavy interest and spending as the midterm elections approach.

Palestinians mourn boy who died 'of fear' of Israeli troops

TEQUA, West Bank (AP) — Men clutching the body of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy have marched through a town in the occupied West Bank to his final resting place, a day after his parents say he died from fear of Israeli soldiers. Rayan Suleiman's funeral Friday came a day after he was killed walking home from school, his family said. He and his brothers were chased home by Israeli soldiers, according to the parents, who said the troops banged furiously on the door and threatened to arrest the children. Moments later, Rayan was dead. The military says soldiers spoke calmly to the family and had no role in the boy's death.

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers

Unpaid internships are facing new scrutiny from colleges, state lawmakers and student activists. Nearly half of all internships are unpaid, putting them out of reach for students who need wages to keep up with their bills, even if the work has nothing to do with their intended careers. Many students say they can’t afford to meet internship requirements, and shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field. The people who can take unpaid internships have financial safety nets, and that means they tend to benefit students who are wealthier and white, perpetuating wealth gaps.

For Naomi Judd's family, tour is a chance to grieve, reflect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd, the late matriarch of the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, on a tour starting Friday. The Judd family continues to grieve her sudden death on April 30 only weeks after the tour was announced. Wynonna Judd, who will helm the 11-city tour starting Friday, called it "devastatingly beautiful" to relive her memories of her mom during the tour. Daughter Ashley Judd recalled her mother's compassion and desire to learn, as well as her efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health. The family hopes that fans will be uplifted by her legacy of music and advocacy.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A Ukrainian family was killed in a Russian attack on their building in March, despite denials. A 2021 video shows President Joe Biden urging people in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated in case they needed to evacuate or stay in a shelter, not to protect against the storm itself. Air traffic analysts say flight cancellations across China last week remained consistent with COVID-19 pandemic trends. A video shows a member of an Italian neo-fascist group tearing down a European Union flag in 2013, not after Monday's election.