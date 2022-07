AP News Summary at 1:45 p.m. EDT

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.

Biden calls deal with Manchin 'godsend' for US families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared the inflation-fighting deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin a “godsend” for American families. Biden's remarks Thursday at the White House urged Congress to put politics aside and pass the $739 billion package. Schumer rallied Democrats during a closed-door morning meeting and Manchin called the package a “win-win” at his own press briefing. An expansive agreement had eluded them for months. The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats in the runup to November congressional elections. Republicans are staunchly opposed.

Xi gives Biden fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday amid rising tensions between their two nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “those who play with fire will perish by it.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government. The call began at 8:33 a.m. and ended at 10:50 a.m. It's the fifth talk of their presidencies and their first since March, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters on Wednesday that it's important that “the lines of communication with President Xi remain open.”

Climate migration growing but not fully recognized by world

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Tens of millions of people are being uprooted by natural disasters due to the impact of climate change, though the world has yet to fully recognize climate migrants or come up with a formalized mechanism to assess their needs and help them. Scientists predict migration will grow as the planet gets hotter. A report by the United Nations top body of climate scientists estimates that over the next 30 years, 143 million people will likely to be uprooted by rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and catastrophes caused or exacerbated by climate change. Millions are already on the move, most within their own countries, and an increasing number are crossing international borders. No nation offers asylum to people displaced by climate change.

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate” a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Ukrainian media quoted the presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the region of Kherson “has already begun.”

No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ordered no release for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion. The judge in Columbus cited overwhelming evidence Thursday and the fact that Gerson Fuentes is apparently living in the United States illegally. The case has become a flashpoint in the national discussion over abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Fuentes has pleaded not guilty. His attorney says there was no evidence of physical abuse outside of the rapes or that the girl had been put under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Pope ends Canadian visit with stop in small, far-north city

In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed further north than Iqaluit, the capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in northern Canada. On Friday, it will be the final stop of the pope's six-day Canadian visit, focused on apologies for abuses of Indigenous youths at Catholic-run boarding schools. Iqaluit is a distinctive destination – home to about 7,500 people but not a single traffic light, with no road or rail links to the outside world. Its lone Catholic church serves parishioners from at least five continents; more than 100 of them routinely fill the pews each Sunday.

Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

LENORAH, Texas (AP) — New aerial surveys show that massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin. The emissions endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. Methane’s earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Congress and the EPA have largely failed to regulate the invisible gas. That leaves it up to oil and gas producers to cut methane emissions on their own, but in some cases they are the very companies who have been fighting regulations. An Associated Press investigation shows hundreds of sites spewing the gas over and over again.

Monarch butterflies are in trouble; Here’s how you can help

The monarch butterfly was categorized by scientists last week as endangered. Populations of the iconic orange-and-black butterfly have plummeted over recent decades because of habitat loss, pesticides and herbicides, and climate change. What can home gardeners do to help the monarch? The first thing is planting milkweed. It's the only plant on which monarchs lay eggs and which monarch caterpillars eat. Choose the right milkweed for your region. The National Wildlife Federation has an online database to help select plants native to your region. Adult monarchs need other kinds of plants too, specifically ones with nectar-bearing flowers. Avoid pesticides and herbicides, even ones labeled natural or organic. And consider setting up a butterfly puddling station with water and a warm rock.

Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — Since her breakthrough role as Vanessa in the film adaptation of “In The Heights,” Melissa Barrera has been working non-stop on the big and small screen. Starting Thursday, she can be seen in “Keep Breathing,” a Netflix miniseries about a woman battling the elements as the lone survivor of a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. It’s a wide variety of roles for the Mexican-born Barrera, one of very few actresses defying what roles a Latina can play amidst the lack of representation discussion in Hollywood. She calls the series a “survival show about surviving your mind, surviving your insecurities, your childhood traumas.”