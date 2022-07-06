AP News Summary at 1:24 p.m. EDT

Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there. That's according to authorities who spoke Wednesday. Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin. An Illinois judge ordered Crimo to be held without bail. A prosecutor said police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from.

UK's Johnson battles to stay in job after top ministers quit

LONDON (AP) — A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to remain in office Wednesday, shrugging off calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership. Members of the opposition Labour Party showered Johnson with shouts of “Go! Go!’’ during the weekly ritual of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Critics argued the leader’s days were numbered following his poor handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official. But more damningly, members of Johnson’s own Conservative Party also challenged their leader. One asked whether there was anything that might prompt him to resign. Johnson replied he would keep going.

Trump White House counsel Cipollone to testify to 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pat Cipollone, Donald Trump’s former White House counsel, has agreed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a person briefed on the matter. Cipollone's reported resistance to Trump’s schemes to overturn his 2020 election defeat has made him a long-sought and potentially revelatory witness. He was subpoenaed by the select committee last week after weeks of public pressure to provide testimony to the panel. The person briefed on the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, said Cipplone agreed to appear before the committee for a private, transcribed interview on Friday.

Some Russians won't halt war protests, despite arrest fears

Despite a massive government crackdown on protests of the invasion of Ukraine, some Russians persist in speaking out against the invasion. One woman in the Ural Mountains city of Perm posts signs in the entrance to her apartment block bearing anti-war sayings. But it remains dangerous. Authorities rubber-stamped legislation that outlawed the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military. They have used it against anyone who spoke out publicly against the attack or talked about the atrocities Russian troops were committing in Ukraine. One Moscow printer who made posters saying “No to war” has switched to blander messages such as “Fear is not an excuse to do nothing.”

EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have voted to include natural gas and nuclear in the bloc’s list of sustainable activities. The European Commission earlier this year made the controversial proposal as part of its plans for building a climate-friendly future, dividing member countries and drawing outcry from environmentalists over what they criticize as “greenwashing.” EU legislators rejected an objection to the proposal in a 328-278 vote on Wednesday. The green labeling system from the European Commission defines what qualifies as an investment in sustainable energy.

South African president decries deaths of 21 teens in tavern

EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the deaths of 21 teenagers in a nightclub tragedy is a crime and South African officials must increase steps to prevent alcohol from being illegally sold to youths. Ramaphosa spoke to more than a thousand mourners at the funeral in East London for the young people who died at a tavern nearly two weeks ago. It’s still not known what caused the deaths of the young people, one just 13 years old, whose bodies were found in the Enyobeni tavern. Officials said they were under South Africa's legal drinking age of 18. Pathologists are studying the cause of death from blood samples.

G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security when they meet in Indonesia this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate splits over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That could drag the Group of 20 nations into even deeper divisions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since January.

Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make the national news. These are seemingly mundane disputes that spin out of control and someone goes for a gun. Often, the victim and the shooter know one another. They are co-workers and acquaintances, siblings and neighbors. They are killed in farming villages, small towns and crowded cities. They are people like David Guess, a 51-year-old small town father of four who had struggled with addiction and who police say was shot by an acquaintance and dumped in the hills of northern Alabama, near a place called Chicken Foot Mountain.

The next frontier for drones: Letting them fly out of sight

REMINGTON, Va. (AP) — For years, there’s been a cardinal rule for flying civilian drones: Keep them within your line of sight. But that's starting to change as aviation authorities prepare to cautiously relax some of the safeguards they imposed to regulate a boom in off-the-shelf consumer drones. Drones can now soar out of their pilots’ sight to inspect power lines across the forested Great Dismal Swamp in Virginia. They’re tracking endangered sea turtles off Florida’s coast and monitoring seaports and railroads in the U.S. and Europe. Businesses want smoother rules that could open your neighborhood’s skies to new commercial uses, but privacy advocates and some private pilots have concerns.

Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of revelers have erupted in celebration as a firework blast started Pamplona's San Fermín Running of the Bulls festival. The festival was suspended for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. With emotions running high, people dressed in white and red packed the town hall square for the noon event and then sprayed each other with red wine and cava sparkling wine. The highlight of the nine-day festival is the early morning runs in which thousands of people rush crazily to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring. The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”