AP News Summary at 1:20 a.m. EDT

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and before Tuesday's surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee's most damning evidence yet to link the former president to a federal crime.

1/6 hearings fuel the question: Did Trump commit a crime?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has now heard dramatic testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It's also heard of his encouragement to supporters before they marched to the Capitol and violently broke in. But it’s still far from clear whether any of Trump’s actions were criminal, or whether he will be charged. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided explosive testimony to the committee that opened up new legal issues about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — including testimony that he knew protesters were armed and he wanted to go to the Capitol with them.

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — As families of the 67 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned in Texas began to confirm their worst fears and talk of their relatives, a common narrative of pursuing a better life took shape from Honduras to Mexico. Children set out hoping to earn enough to support their siblings and parents. Young adults who sacrificed to attend college thinking it would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. who returned to visit his wife and children decided to take a cousin on his return to the U.S. More than 50 of those migrants left in the sweltering heat on the outskirts of San Antonio on Monday have died, while others remain hospitalized.

Dictator's son Marcos Jr. takes oath as Philippine president

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, has been sworn in as Philippine president. His rise to power comes 36 years after an army-backed “People Power” revolt booted his father to global infamy. Activists and survivors of the martial-law era say the historic political comeback was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. Protests were staged at the same time as Marcos Jr.'s inauguration Thursday at the steps of the National Museum in Manila. Historical baggage and antagonism stand to hound Marcos Jr. during his six-year presidency and he'll face intense crises like the coronavirus pandemic and economic woes as the war in Ukraine imperils world food supplies.

Hong Kong gears up to welcome Xi for handover anniversary

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to begin a two-day visit to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to mainland China, with a raft of heightened security measures and thousands of guests put into quarantine ahead of the celebrations. Xi, who has not left mainland China since the pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago, will attend a ceremony marking Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule and officiate an inauguration ceremony for the new government led by incoming leader John Lee on Friday. He is expected to arrive by high-speed train on Thursday afternoon and visit the city's Science Park. Xi will also meet with pro-Beijing politicians and tycoons, according to local media reports.

Russians fight to encircle Ukraine's last eastern stronghold

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are battling to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock still reverberates from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 people. Moscow’s battle to wrest the entire Donbas region from Ukraine saw Russian forces pushing toward two villages south of Lysychansk while Ukrainian troops fought to prevent their encirclement. The U.S. director of national intelligence said Wednesday the most likely scenario is a “grinding struggle” in which Russia consolidates its hold over southern Ukraine by the fall. Meanwhile, search teams and relatives raced to find people missing in the wreckage of the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a lot to celebrate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week Clarence Thomas achieved two long-sought goals: expanding gun rights and overturning Roe v. Wade’s nationwide protection for abortion. And he called on his colleagues to do more, to revisit the Supreme Court’s cases acknowledging rights to same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception. After 30 years on the court, Thomas' influence has never been greater, and yet he remains a lightning rod for controversy. That includes recent questions about his wife’s role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his decision not to recuse himself from cases that involved it. Thomas has given no indication the criticism bothers him, or that he’s going anywhere.

Resilience Story: A bullet, a wheelchair, then perseverance

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Annicks was 18 when a gunman shot him outside his Chicago home, leaving him paralyzed and in a wheelchair. His shooter was never caught. The Associated Press first reported on his story a few months after the 2016 incident. Since then he's gone to college and become a mentor for others with spinal cord injuries. While he's shown the world a brave face and “can do” spirit, the years since the shooting have had ups and downs. It's a reminder that overcoming tragedy can be messy. But, as he has from the start, he’s leaned on his family to help get him through. He dreams of a life with even more independence and a family of his own.

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse. The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn. The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55. He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles and how people can best live alongside them. Scientists in India recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars to understand how they use territory around Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In Los Angeles, research showing how harmful a fragmented habitat and risks of inbreeding would be for mountain lions fueled support for building a wildlife crossing bridge over a busy freeway.

