AP News Summary at 1:27 p.m. EST

US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other: the future of democracy. Some Americans remain hopeful, but a fretful outlook emerges from interviews with more than two dozen Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters before Tuesday’s midterm elections — the first since followers of former President Donald Trump tried to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted that he interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The statement by the man known as “Putin's chef” because of his catering company confirmed for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. In a posting on a Russian social media platform, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way.” The remarks came on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment. Prigozhin and other Russians were charged in 2018 with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Biden, Trump make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as Democrats eye retaking its governorship. Trump is set to stage his own event in Ohio, where his hand-picked Senate candidate, JD Vance, is running in a state that has turned more reliably red in recent cycles. Republicans are optimistic about winning enough seats to retake control of both the House and the Senate, while Democrats insist they are poised for a better night than many expect.

Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat

MOSCHUN, Ukraine (AP) — More than six months after Russian forces retreated from the towns around the Ukrainian capital, residents of the region are still struggling to rebuild their lives. An estimated 1 million people have returned to the Kyiv area, but many no longer have jobs and cannot afford to fix their houses. They say they need more assistance, especially as winter looms. Ukraine’s government is struggling to carry out the most urgent repairs to civilian homes. But according to a recent report, nearly $350 billion is needed for reconstruction across the war-ravaged country, and that amount is expected to grow. Worried that the energy system will not hold, the government is urging Ukrainians who fled the country not to return until after the winter.

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told world leaders they must cooperate or perish, speaking Monday at the annual climate summit in Egypt. Guterres pointed in particular to the United States and China, calling on the two biggest polluting countries to work together for a world Solidarity Pact on climate issues. More than 100 world leaders will discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Leaders of China, India and Russia will be missing the summit, and the U.S. midterm elections and Russia-Ukraine war will be grabbing headlines.

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49. His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep. Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.

Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night's drawing. That's a long time without a winner but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: ND is back; Who else can return?

Heading into the stretch of the college football season, there are 14 teams that started the season ranked and are now unranked, including preseason No. 6 Texas A&M, preseason No. 9 Oklahoma and preseason No. 10 Baylor. If that number holds it match the record for turnover from start to finish in the AP Top 25. No. 20 Notre Dame returned to the rankings this week, showing that not all seasons are lost to early stumbles.

New this week: Bruce Springsteen, 'The Big Brunch' and Sonic

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson, Olivia Wilde's “Don't Worry Darling” hits HBO Max, and Dan Levy of Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” fame has “The Big Brunch,” a cooking competition he created and hosts. There's also a new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, the documentary “Fire of Love” about husband-and-wife volcanologists, and film critic and historian Elvis Mitchell looks at the history of Black cinema with the landmark films of the 1970s in the new Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?”