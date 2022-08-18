AP News Summary at 1:19 p.m. EDT

Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business has pleaded guilty to evading taxes. The deal could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall. Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg admitted at a court hearing Thursday that he dodged taxes on lavish fringe benefits he got from the company. Weisselberg is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan district attorney’s long-running investigation of the company’s business practices. It is accused of helping some employees avoid income taxes by failing to report their full compensation. Trump is not charged in the case.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. As part of the settlement, Watson may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met the U.N. chief and Turkey’s leader in Lviv near Ukraine’s border with Poland. Thursday's talks focused on the recent deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the war. But little progress was reported. It was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's first visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war, and the second by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. Erdogan has positioned himself as a go-between in efforts to stop the fighting. While Turkey is a NATO member, its economy is reliant on Russia for trade, and it has tried to steer a middle course between the two combatants.

Mideast's Jordan River: Rich in holiness, poor in water

ALONG THE JORDAN RIVER (AP) — Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River in the Middle East is of mighty significance to many as where the Bible says Jesus got baptized. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is a lot more meager than mighty. Environmentalists have for years been warning that the Lower Jordan River, which runs south from the Sea of Galilee, is particularly threatened by decades of water diversions and by pollution. Only a tiny fraction of its historical water flow now reaches its terminus in the Dead Sea. The transboundary river's history and water have been as politically fraught as holy, intertwined with the entanglements of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict. This has fueled its decline and complicates efforts to save it.

WHO: World coronavirus cases fall 24%; deaths rise in Asia

LONDON (AP) — New coronavirus cases reported globally in the last week dropped by nearly a quarter while deaths fell by 6%. That's according to the latest report on the pandemic released Thursday by the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency reported 5.4 million new COVID-19 cases last week, a decline of 24% from the previous week. Infections fell everywhere in the world, including by nearly 40% in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East. Still, the number of COVID deaths rose in the Western Pacific by 31% and in Southeast Asia by 12% while falling or remaining stable everywhere else.

Climate bill's unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Renewable energy incentives in the climate bill signed by President Joe Biden are expected to drastically reduce overall U.S. emissions. But some analysts say the legislation will also boost oil and gas companies, offsetting at least some of the emissions reductions. The legislation mandates several oil and gas lease sales. It also locks renewables and fossil fuel together for 10 years. So if the Biden administration wants solar and wind, it must first offer new oil and gas leases. Economists project the measure could result in more planet-warming carbon dioxide from U.S.-produced oil and gas by 2030, even as more of that fuel gets exported.

Designer Armani and guests flee wildfire on Sicilian island

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight. The head of the region’s civil protection agency said Thursday that arson was suspected in the wildfires that forced some 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island of Pantelleria. Armani's press office says he and his and guests evacuated as flames neared the Italian designer's villa but the fire stopped short of the property. Meanwhile, heat wave forecasts for Spain and Portugal could frustrate efforts to control wildfires burning in those countries.

Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student and women’s rights advocate to 34 years in prison for spreading “rumors” on Twitter and retweeting dissidents. The decision has drawn growing global condemnation. Court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday show the unusually harsh ruling, so far unacknowledged by Saudi Arabia. It comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s intensified crackdown on dissent, even as his ruled has granted Saudi women the right to drive and new freedoms. Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation to the kingdom in January 2021 just days before she planned to return to her studies in the the United Kingdom.

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it removes employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more lawsuits looms over the railroad. The lawsuits were originally going to be part of a class-action case before a federal appeals court decided the cases must be pursued individually. The first few lawsuits have now been tried with verdicts over $1 million coming in all three cases, but more than 200 more discrimination complaints are still pending with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that are likely to turn into lawsuits. Union Pacific has vigorously defended its policy in court, and the railroad says it is designed to protect its workers and the public from significant injury risks.

For hire or food, garden sitters save the day during summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Home gardening has been on a tear during the pandemic, and now it's harvest time in many places. It's also vacation season. How do you maintain a garden and what do you do with your hard-won vegetables and flowers during extended trips away? Some home gardeners hire professional sitters. Others rely on neighbors and hope for the best. The New York Botanical Garden's Adam Choper suggests designating one trusted person to avoid a free-for-all in your garden. There also are steps you can take to help protect your plants while you're gone from water loss and competition from weeds.