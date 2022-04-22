AP News Summary at 1:48 p.m. EDT

Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves have highlighted the savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating. Russia has pounded targets in eastern Ukraine in a new offensive to take the country’s industrial heartland. Cities in the Donbas came under Russian fire overnight, and a regional official said the attacks interfered with attempts to evacuate civilians in one area. The Donbas is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories and is bracing for what could be a decisive campaign. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to salvage an 8-week-old war already widely seen as a blunder and a humanitarian disaster.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection he'd urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy tells the other lawmakers he'd tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” After the Times published its initial story Thursday, McCarthy released a statement calling it “false and wrong.”

In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s hardline Hindu nationalists have long espoused an anti-Muslim stance, but attacks against the minority community have recently occurred more frequently. In many cases, hate-filled and provocative songs that are blared through speakers during Hindu festivals have become a precursor to this violence. Some songs openly call for the killing of Muslims and those who do not endorse “Hindutva,” a Hindu nationalist movement that strives to make officially secular India into an avowedly Hindu nation. They mark another example of rising sentiment against Muslims across India, where religious polarization has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Till relatives seek accuser's prosecution in 1955 kidnapping

Relatives of Emmett Till have been stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into his lynching in Mississippi in 1955. So they're advocating another possible path toward accountability: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who accused the Black Chicago teen of improper advances. FBI records show Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant accusing her in Till’s abduction, even before his mangled body was found in the Tallahatchie River. She was never arrested. Relatives and activists say the time has come. The Justice Department closed its most recent investigation saying Donham had denied recanting her accusations.

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy culture and information minister, said the bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, also wounded another 43 people, many of them students. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate has claimed a series of bombings that happened on Thursday, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.

Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is demanding that authorities release the name of the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle. Sharpton spoke Friday at Lyoya's funeral in Grand Rapids. He said, “We want his name!” and he said authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged. “How dare you?” he said of authorities. The Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids was filled to its capacity of 1,000 for the funeral.

Russians accused of staging French burial of bodies in Mali

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The French military has released videos appearing to show Russian mercenaries burying bodies near an army base in northern Mali which it says is part of a smear campaign against the French who handed control of the base to Malian forces earlier this week. Aerial surveillance taken by the French military early Thursday and provided to The Associated Press show what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering approximately a dozen Malian bodies with sand near the Gossi military base, according to a French military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press. The officer says the Caucasian soldiers are likely members of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary force.

Deep-red Utah embraced voting by mail. Then came 2020.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah was the only Republican-led state that mailed all active voters ballots before the 2020 election made the practice the subject of nationwide controversy. Though the GOP-majority Legislature overwhelmingly approved the state’s mail-in ballot law a decade ago, unsubstantiated worries about election fraud upended consensus and provoked a groundswell of vocal opposition to the overwhelmingly popular practice. Veteran Republican lawmakers in Utah — as well as in states such as Georgia and Nebraska — are stunned by how unproven claims about mail-in ballots and widespread fraud has transformed the policy discussion, but say most voters still prefer to vote by mail.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A Ukrainian woman photographed in a military uniform is a doctor, not a combat soldier. A private gift shop, not the White House, is responsible for selling coins honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A fabricated BBC tweet spread a fake quote attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron, and a rain-enhancing process known as cloud seeding hasn’t caused flooding in Australia.

