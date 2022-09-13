AP News Summary at 1:17 p.m. EDT

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued Tuesday, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia acknowledged that it has withdrawn troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in recent days. It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war. But the country’s officials were buoyant and released footage showing their forces burning Russian flags.

Queen's coffin leaves her beloved Scotland for London

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A military transport plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has left her beloved Scotland for the final time to return to London, where she will lie in state. Crowds again lined the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh as the coffin, accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was driven away. Thousands of people had filed silently past the coffin as it lay in St. Giles' Cathedral for 24 hours after being brought there from Balmoral Estate, where she died Thursday at age 96, ending her 70-year reign. King Charles III is returning from Belfast to London to receive his mother’s coffin.

US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices surged 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier, down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July. But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August — up sharply from 0.3% the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices would moderate.

Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee has requested an assessment from the National Archives on whether presidential records removed by former President Donald Trump remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the acting archivist Tuesday. In the letter, it requested a full evaluation of Trump White House records after National Archives staff informed lawmakers last month that the agency is still not certain whether all presidential records are in its custody. The request comes weeks after the FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation found a woman informant was allegedly raped twice during an undercover drug sting last year in which her law enforcement handlers left her unmonitored and unprotected. Details of the sting conducted by sheriff's deputies in the central Louisiana city of Alexandria showed authorities never considered such an attack could happen, didn't provide the woman with recording devices that could transmit in real time and continued to charge her with drug crimes despite her cooperation. The case highlights the perils police informants face around the country seeking to “work off” charges in often loosely regulated, secretive arrangements.

Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses that make it vulnerable to exploitation by “teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday. “I am here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors,” Zatko said as he began his sworn testimony. Zatko was the head of security for the influential platform until he was fired early this year.

Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.” The findings come nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. He has denied or disputed most of the allegations. The league said the results of the investigation were based on 320 individuals, including current and former employees who worked for the teams during Sarver’s 18 years with the Suns, and from the evaluation of more than 80,000 documents and other materials.

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijani forces have shelled Armenia’s territory in a large-scale attack that the Armenian prime minister said killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers. The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces unleashed an artillery barrage and drone attacks early Tuesday. Azerbaijan said its forces returned fire after Armenian troops allegedly planted mines and repeatedly fired on Azerbaijani military positions, resulting in unspecified casualties. Russia has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations and moved quickly to broker a cease-fire, but Armenia's Defense Ministry says fighting continued as Azerbaijani troops tried to advance into Armenian territory. Tuesday's attack fueled fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.

R. Kelly lawyer: Prosecution case relies on ‘perjurers’

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s lead attorney has told jurors that federal prosecutors’ case accusing the singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial largely rests on the testimony of perjurers and blackmailers. During her closing argument Tuesday, Jennifer Bonjean noted that many key government witnesses, including some of the women who accused Kelly of sexually abusing them, testified with immunity to ensure they wouldn’t be charged with previously lying to authorities. She said they didn't come to the courthouse in Chicago to tell the unvarnished truth, but rather “to tell the government’s version of the truth.” Prosecutors say Kelly used his fame to sexually abuse minors and record the abuse on video.

At 50, TV's ‘The Waltons’ still stirs fans’ love, nostalgia

“The Waltons,” one of TV's most popular and enduring programs, turns 50 on Wednesday. Set in 1932 and running through World War II, the show debuted on CBS on Sept. 14, 1972. The drama followed a Depression-era family in rural Virginia who were depicted wearing overalls and dresses, praying at meals and overcoming adversity through hard work and grace. Observers say that at a time when the networks generally avoided risky content, “The Waltons” was notable for tackling difficult topics — religion, in particular. A half-century later it still stirs nostalgia among fans who take in cable TV reruns, binge episodes online and follow former stars on social media.