AP News Summary at 1:25 a.m. EDT

Texas police: School door shut but didn't lock before attack

Investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers. Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open with a rock but removed it and closed the door when she realized a shooter was on campus. But the door did not lock. The teacher has not been identified.

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Ukrainian leaders have been begging for the critical weapons as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia. In an essay for The New York Times, President Joe Biden says the administration is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance from the U.S.

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.

Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

SHANGHAI (AP) — Shanghai residents visited the waterfront Bund and ate and drank as they walked streets patrolled by police as a severe two-month COVID-19 lockdown was being eased. The lockdown set back the national economy and its ruthless enforcement prompted protests seldom seen in authoritarian China. Full bus and subway service will be restored Wednesday, as will basic rail connections with the rest of China. People walking outdoors Wednesday morning said their two months under lockdown was a depressing experience and it was a joy to see “many happy people" on the streets. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy even as the rest of the world opens up.

Renewed hopes but more delays for Cubans seeking US visas

CIENFUEGOS, Cuba (AP) — Like many Cubans before him, Roberto De la Yglesia left most of his family behind when he made his way to the United States with only his son in 2015, hoping that he could soon bring his wife and daughters to join him. Years later, the mechanical engineer in New Jersey and his family back in Cienfuegos, Cuba, are still waiting — with a mixture of renewed hope and skepticism. The Biden administration has said it will reactivate the long-stalled Family Reunification Program, which lets Cubans legally in the U.S. bring close relatives. Yet, the administration has not offered a timeline for ramping up the U.S. diplomatic presence in Havana. So the estimated 20,000 applicants still must wait.

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A week after a gunman stormed into a Texas grade school and opened fire, the first of 21 funerals began Tuesday. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza. Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several people after reaching capacity. Maite Rodriguez’s funeral was scheduled for later Tuesday at one of the funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas. The two 10-year-old fourth graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when the 18-year-old gunman burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle.

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons does exist, but experts say installing such a system in the New York City subway would be challenging. Mayor Eric Adams says the technology might still be worth trying in a pop-up fashion at select locations as a deterrent. The scanners are already used in some places like sports stadiums but need to be accompanied by human operators. Still, the idea has gotten a closer look after a mass shooting on the subway in April. That was followed by a fatal shooting in May and the continuing debate over gun control after the shootings in Texas and Buffalo.

Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is set to preside over an important hearing for the man who shot President Ronald Reagan more than 40 years ago. John Hinckley is set to be released from restrictive conditions he has lived under since he shot Reagan and several others in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from all the remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Officials say Hinckley has, and Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley will not attend, is not expected to alter those plans.

Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations in court as a civil trial begins in California. Opening statements are Wednesday in the trial stemming from the lawsuit of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old. Huth's attorneys will outline the evidence they plan to present, which includes the testimony of Huth. Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. Cosby's representatives say the comedian is not likely to attend the trial because glaucoma has left him blind.

Nadal tops Djokovic in quarterfinal thriller at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the French Open quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall. Nadal ended the top-seeded Djokovic’s bid for a second consecutive title in Paris. He also made sure Djokovic remains behind him in the Slam count, with 20. Nadal improved to 110-3 for his career at Roland Garros. Nadal will face third-seeded Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday. That is Nadal’s 36th birthday.

