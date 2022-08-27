AP News Summary at 1:15 p.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state. That was a preview of 2020, when Joe Biden put Georgia in Democrats’ presidential column for the first time in 28 years, while Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff soon captured Senate seats to give Democrats control on Capitol Hill. This year, Abrams and Warnock top the Democratic ticket as the party tries to replicate its success in a tough midterm election landscape.

EXPLAINER: Lower prescription prices to take time in new law

WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of failed attempts, Democrats this month passed legislation that aims to rein in the soaring costs of drugs for some in the United States. It'll take years for people to realize some of the most significant savings promised in the climate and health care bill that President Joe Biden has now signed. The package mostly helps the roughly 49 million people who sign up for Medicare’s drug coverage. But many will be left out from direct savings after lawmakers stripped cost-savings measures for a majority of those covered by private health insurance. For the first time, Medicare will be able to negotiate the price of its costliest drugs.

Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant persists as Ukrainian and Russian authorities report missile and shelling of the plant and nearby areas. The governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region said Saturday that Grad missiles and artillery shells hit two cities located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. A Russian Defense Minister reported that Ukrainian shelling hit the plant grounds, including a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complex early in the 6-month-old war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian workers have kept it running.

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state's law is unconstitutional.

Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With a solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis has expanded the ranks of churchmen now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns. Of the 20 churchmen raised to cardinal’s rank on Saturday, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave. That's the locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast ballots to elect a pontiff. The latest cardinals include one bishop from the United States, a missionary representing the tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia and an archbishop from the environmentally-vulnerable Amazon region, an area of papal concern. San Diego's Robert Walter McElroy, one of the new cardinals, said the pope is having mobility issues “but that is not affecting his mind.”

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. It would include four workers’ delegates alongside four employers’ representatives and two state workplace regulators on a new Fast Food Council that would set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. It’s one of the hottest bills awaiting final action before the California Legislature adjourns at month’s end. Restaurant owners say it would drive up the price of fast food and force them to cut workers’ hours.

Garbage piles in Scotland raise health concerns amid strikes

LONDON (AP) — Public Health Scotland warns that stinking piles of garbage on the streets of Edinburgh are threatening public health and safety. A strike by garbage collectors in the Scottish capital moved into its ninth day on Saturday. Garbage collectors in Newham, a borough of London, also walked out for a week over a pay dispute. Images of food waste and diapers rotting on the streets adds is just adding to scenes of chaos in the U.K. as industrial disputes are multiplying amid a surging cost-of-living crisis. Bathers in the U.K. were warned last week to stay away from dozens of beaches due to raw sewage that was being flushed into rivers and seas by heavy rains.

Giant eye murals bear witness to Palestinians in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of artists has filled a Palestinian area of east Jerusalem with paintings of large, wide-open eyes. The murals are a reminder that all eyes are on the neighborhood of Silwan, a flashpoint where Palestinians say Israeli forces and settlers are working to drive them out of their homes. The “I Witness Silwan” art project depicts the eyes of Palestinian and international leaders and influencers. It also shows Palestinian symbols such as the goldfinch and poppy, which Palestinians call their national flower. The eye murals are so giant that they make you feel they are watching you wherever you walk in the neighborhood. Many are painted on the walls of decaying Palestinian homes alongside national symbols.

US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies. The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value. Authorities say the item is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to seizure under the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983. The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.