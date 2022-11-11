AP News Summary at 1:14 a.m. EST

Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it has begun withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city in a potential turning point in the grinding war. A Ukrainian official warned that land mines the retreating Russians left behind could make Kherson a “city of death.” A forced pullout would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks since it invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian forces seem to be scoring more battlefield successes elsewhere in the Kherson region and closing in on the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskky said Thursday the pace has increased so much that residents are checking hourly where his forces have raised the national flag. Zelenskyy said his forces were racing to remove land mines from 170,000 square meters (65,637 square miles) nationwide, including from Kherson.

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday’s elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy. Women, especially Democratic women, were more likely than men to say the Roe v. Wade reversal was a top factor in their vote. That was according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 94,000 voters in the midterm elections. More women also said the reversal made them angry, and said abortion had a major impact on their decision to turn out and which candidate they supported. In interviews with AP reporters, many women linked their concerns about abortion to fears for the country.

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor are still too early to call. About a fifth of the total ballots are left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points late Thursday, while Democrat Katie Hobbs was 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Election officials in populous Maricopa County expected to begin reporting results Friday from nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That crucial group of ballots will provide clues about how remaining votes will fall.

Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow. He's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. His attendance Friday at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt is the first stop on an around-the-world trip that will also take him to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 summit meeting for leaders of the world’s largest economies in Bali, Indonesia. Biden boarded Air Force One on Thursday evening buoyed by a stronger-than-expected showing by his party in Tuesday’s midterm elections and congressional passage this year of the largest climate investment in U.S. history.

Watches, daggers and cricket ice cream: Asian summit treats

BANGKOK (AP) — A custom wristwatch from Cambodian leader Hun Sen at the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, a foot-long dagger at the G-20 meetings in Bali, and cricket ice cream and Thai noodles with worm sauce at the APEC talks in Bangkok. World leaders have a surfeit of swag and surprises awaiting them as they attend back-to-back-to-back summits in Asia starting this week. G-20 organizers say leaders will also be asked to wear colorful shirts made of a traditional Balinese fabric, similar to those that Indonesia gave out at the 2013 APEC meetings in which the country revived the on-again, off-again summit tradition of a “silly shirt” group photo.

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The program was already on hold while a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by a half-dozen states challenging it. District Court Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. Pittman is an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth. The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived at a crossroads. She could be forced to relinquish the gavel if Republicans win majority control of the House. Pelosi is the nation's first and only woman to become speaker. The uncertainty surrounding her future comes just weeks after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked when an intruder broke into the family home in California looking for the speaker. She was in Washington at the time. Speaker Pelosi has said the attack will affect her decision about whether to remain in Congress. She won her own re-election representing San Francisco. She has served for 35 years.

Dubbed torture, ID policies leave transgender people sterile

SINGAPORE (AP) — Across the world, scores of countries still require transgender people to submit to sterilizing surgeries before their genders are legally recognized. It's a practice international human rights bodies have condemned as torture. These policies have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agonizing choice between their fertility and their identity. For those who opt against surgery, the policies’ consequences can be severe, limiting their prospects for jobs, housing, marriage and safe passage through the world. Since their identification documents list their genders as the opposite of how they present in public, they can easily be outed. And that can lead to everything from bureaucratic hassles to life-threatening confrontations.

Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center says the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through Saturday. Nicole had spent Thursday cutting across central Florida after making landfall as a hurricane early that morning near Vero Beach. The brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area.

Sharp attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch's news outlets

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, perhaps none as hard as those from outlets controlled by news magnate Rupert Murdoch. The New York Post depicted Trump as Humpty Dumpty on its cover Thursday, and ran a column that suggested Trump was ‘the most profound vote repellent in modern American history.’ The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial saying that Trump was the ‘Republican Party’s biggest loser.' Trump's former press secretary suggested on Fox News that he hold off on announcing a presidential candidacy. Trump dismissed as ‘fake news’ any characterization of him as a loser.