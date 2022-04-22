AP News Summary at 1:23 a.m. EDT

Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

ZAPORIZHZHIA,Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol in southern Ukraine. Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that "not even a fly comes through.”

Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said at least 27 Palestinians were wounded, two of them seriously. The renewed violence at the site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, came despite Israel temporarily halting Jewish visits, which are seen by the Palestinians as a provocation. Palestinians and Israeli police have clashed at the site for the last week at a time of heightened tensions in the region. The holy site has long been a trigger for Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports that the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10 conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy is heard telling the other lawmakers that he would tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” Earlier Thursday, after the Times published its initial story describing the conversation, McCarthy released a statement calling it “totally false and wrong.”

Biden's election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation's woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an election year message for frustrated voters: At least he’s trying. For those who think the president isn’t doing enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, Biden announced $800 million in new military support on Thursday. To ease the pain of high gas prices, he’s tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and reopened oil and natural gas leases on public land. Biden hopes the moves will present a contrast with Republicans — who, he argues, have no solutions. Still, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds just 45% of Americans approve of how Biden is handling the presidency.

Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

Philadelphia health officials say they're ending the city's indoor mask mandate, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate. That's according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.” The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but faced fierce blowback as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out.

In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s hardline Hindu nationalists have long espoused an anti-Muslim stance, but attacks against the minority community have recently occurred more frequently. In many cases, hate-filled and provocative songs that are blared through speakers during Hindu festivals have become a precursor to this violence. Some songs openly call for the killing of Muslims and those who do not endorse “Hindutva,” a Hindu nationalist movement that strives to make officially secular India into an avowedly Hindu nation. They mark another example of rising sentiment against Muslims across India, where religious polarization has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Leaders of 2 Koreas exchange letters of hope amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of the rival Koreas have exchanged letters expressing hope for improved bilateral relations, which have plummeted amid a freeze in nuclear negotiations and North Korea’s accelerating weapons development. North Korea’s state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in and replied with his own letter appreciating Moon’s peace efforts during his term. Moon’s office also confirmed letters were exchanged but didn’t immediately say what was said. Moon's term ends in May and his successor could take a harder line toward Pyongyang. President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has rejected pursuing “talks for talks’ sake” and vowed to bolster Seoul’s alliance with Washington.

Honduras ex-president Hernández extradited to US

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. It was a dramatic reversal for a leader once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on the drugs. An airplane departed Honduras on Thursday with Hernández and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration bound for the United States, where he faces charges in the Southern District of New York. Hernández was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa in February at the request of U.S. authorities. U.S. prosecutors have accused Hernández of fueling his political rise with money from drug traffickers. Hernández strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Mourners to gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners will gather at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday. A family lawyer also will speak at a Grand Rapids church. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.

From Ukraine to Russia: Boy safer, but not closer to US dad

An American father is relieved to learn his 2-year-old son has safely made it out of the besieged Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol. But he says his estranged Ukrainian-American wife took the boy to Russia and it isn't clear when he will get to see him again. Cesar Quintana was granted legal custody of his son in California but his wife took the boy to Ukraine in 2020. Since then, Quintana has been trying to get him back. He hopes he can get a Ukrainian court order that will be enforced in Russia so his son will be returned to him or his wife will be convinced to come back on her own. A message sent to her was not returned.

