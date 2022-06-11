AP News Summary at 1:09 p.m. EDT

Biden juggles principles, pragmatism in stance on autocrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for president, he wasn't shy about calling out dictators and authoritarian leaders. And he anchored his foreign policy in the idea that the world is in a battle between democracy and autocracy. But as president, he's tried to balance such high-minded principles and the tug toward pragmatism in a world scrambled by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other crises. Biden didn't invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas this past week because his administration considers them dictators. At the same time, his national security team is working to arrange a likely Biden visit to Saudi Arabia, a country that candidate Biden called a “pariah."

New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A New York-based philanthropy is apologizing for its role in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study. The Manhattan-based Milbank Memorial Fund covered funeral expenses starting in the 1930s for hundreds of Black men who were allowed to die of the untreated disease. This wasn't a simple act of charity: The payments enabled researchers to obtain autopsies of people who had been told only that they suffered from “bad blood.” The fund's president, Christopher F. Koller, said there’s no easy way to explain or justify its role in the deceit that even today makes many Black people suspicious of government health care. The fund apologized Saturday during a ceremony in Tuskegee.

Therapist sex abuse case reveals dark past, ethical concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.

Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people are streaming to the National Mall for the highest-profile of countrywide demonstrations marking a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings that activists say should compel Congress to act. Organizers expect the second March for Our Lives rally to draw about 50,000 people to the Washington Monument. While that would be far less than the original 2018 march that filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people, organizers decided to focus this time on smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations. Despite rain in the nation’s capital, scores turned out on the monument grounds well before the rally began, holding up signs, including one that said “Children aren’t replaceable, senators are. Vote.”

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that can cause severe collateral damage and casualties” when used on land targets. A regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition. During a visit by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.

War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Canoodling couples cannot be sure that their kisses won’t be their last as more soldiers head to the battlefields. Flitting swallows are building nests as people made homeless by the war weep in blown-apart ruins. Kyiv repelled Russia's initial invasion force. But the peace in the capital is deceptive. Cafes and restaurants are open again, providing a semblance of normalcy — until everyone scoots home for the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Republican candidates who have have made false or misleading claims about voting are running in Tuesday's primary to become the top election official in Nevada, a perennial presidential battleground state. There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Nevada’s current top election official, a Republican, has said repeatedly that she found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Term limits bar her from seeking re-election. Election experts say candidates who repeat falsehoods and misinformation could pose a danger if they get in a position to oversee elections.

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it’s up $1.93 from this time last year. There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices. Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after she claimed he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late Friday to punish the woman’s attorney for bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents. Attorneys for both sides didn't immediately respond Saturday to messages. Ronaldo’s legal team doesn't dispute the two had sex, but maintain it was consensual and the confidentiality agreement prevents both sides from talking about it.

Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is facing another stiff challenge in the Belmont Stakes. He won't be 80-1 in the third leg of the Triple Crown five weeks after his upset victory. But Rich Strike also is not the favorite or the horse to beat in the field of eight. Triple Crown newcomer We the People was set as the morning line favorite. He would seem to thrive if it rains at Belmont Park on Saturday. Retired jockey Jerry Bailey is among those who think Rich Strike may need to run better than in the Derby to win the Belmont.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0