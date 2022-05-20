AP News Summary at 1:28 a.m. EDT

Troops who defended Mariupol steel mill registered as POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid fear of Russian reprisals, hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered after enduring the merciless assault on Mariupol’s steel factory have been registered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian president vowed Thursday to seek international help to save them. The International Committee of the Red Cross gathered personal information from hundreds of the soldiers — name, date of birth, closest relative — and registered them as prisoners as part of its role in ensuring the humane treatment of POWs under the Geneva Conventions. Amnesty International says the POW status means that the soldiers must not be subjected to any form of torture or bad treatment.

Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail. Associated Press journalists smuggled it out to the world in a tampon. Yuliia Paievska is now in Russian hands, and Mariupol is on the edge of falling. Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. The footage shows her treating wounded Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians. The 53-year-old medic last was seen March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face.

Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Abortion providers in Oklahoma say they will no longer provide the service in the state after the governor signs the latest anti-abortion measure heading to his desk. The bill passed Thursday is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

Biden in Asia: New friends, old tensions, storms at home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden hopes to use his visit to Asia to confirm his belief that long-standing friendships can afford to become even friendlier — and pay dividends. His six-day trip starts in South Korea on Friday and ends in Japan at a time when world events are resetting the foundations of the global order. Among the issues on the table for Biden are seeking ways to show tighter relationships, rethinking national security aims, launching a new trade framework and improving the availability of computer chips after a debilitating shortage.

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket are pleading with the nation to confront and stop racist violence. Their agony poured out Thursday in the tears of a 12-year-old child, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, who lost his father. The child covered his face with his hands as his mother said, “His heart is broken.” She spoke at a press conference with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton. Earlier Thursday, the white man accused in the killings, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, silently faced a murder indictment in court. Authorities are investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges against him.

Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has whisked a $40 billion package of military, economic and food aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies to final congressional approval. Thursday's 86-11 vote puts a bipartisan stamp on America’s biggest commitment yet to turning Russia’s invasion into a painful quagmire for Moscow. The legislation was backed by every voting Democrat and most Republicans. At a time of widespread bipartisan gridlock, the lopsided vote signaled unity about sending Ukraine the materiel it needs to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more numerous forces. Democrats criticized the 11 Republican opponents, saying they're following former President Donald Trump's damaging isolationist impulses.

Jan. 6 panel asks GOP lawmaker to testify about Capitol tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection sent a letter to another House Republican in an effort to learn more about a tour he led of the building the day before the deadly attack. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia is the latest GOP lawmaker to be asked to cooperate with the House select committee probing the violence that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. The voluntary request to Loudermilk comes a week after the committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, issued a series of striking subpoenas to a number of their Republican colleagues, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Disinformation board's ex-leader faced wave of online abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former head of a widely criticized disinformation board faced a torrent of sexist profanities on social media and menacing emails filled with rape or death threats. Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Disinformation Governance Board set up by The Department of Homeland Security, is not alone. Women around the globe who have risen to powerful government positions have faced an overwhelming crush of online harassment, stalking and abuse. A recent report from the United Nations found female politicians, regardless of political affiliation, in Finland are subjected to 10 times more abusive Twitter messages. The U.N. says the online abuse prevents democracies from being equally representative.

Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work amid fuel shortage

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Schools are closed and public officials are staying home from work Friday in Sri Lanka. The Indian Ocean island nation's Public Administration Ministry called for the closures in preparation for days of acute fuel shortages. Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in decades, now almost without gasoline and other fuels. People have been waiting for days in long lines at fuel stations across the country. The government has been struggling to find money to pay for importation of fuel, gas and other essentials in recent months. Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans.

CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11

U.S. health advisers are urging a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly signed off on the advice. The decision opens a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids, just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older. Regulators this week authorized the extra dose to be given at least five months after youngsters' last shot. CDC's advisers endorsed it during a public meeting on Thursday.

