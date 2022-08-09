AP News Summary at 1:08 a.m. EDT

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, big tech firms and the European Union moved to ban the country's main propaganda and disinformation channels. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded. That's according to a new report from a tech firm, NewsGuard, that tracks disinformation. NewsGuard has identified 250 websites actively working to spread Kremlin disinformation. In some cases, Russia's propaganda agencies merely rebrand the content with a new name and logo before reposting it from new accounts. Experts say the ease with which Russia has evaded bans on its content show a need for more a aggressive approach by governments and tech companies.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels, a self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has support from former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, though Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is “not constitutional,” while Michels said “everything will be on the table.” The race to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is another proxy war between Trump and Pence, one-time partners now pursuing different futures for the Republican Party.

Polls open in Kenyan presidential election said to be tight

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Polls have opened in Kenya, where an unusual presidential election is underway. A longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. The election is considered close, and East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. The top candidates are Raila Odinga, who has vied for the presidency for a quarter-century, and deputy president William Ruto, who has stressed his journey from a humble childhood to appeal to millions of struggling Kenyans long accustomed to political dynasties.

One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nearly 12 months since the chaotic end to the U.S. war in Afghanistan haven’t been easy for Joe Biden. In the summer of 2021, the American electorate largely approved of the new president’s performance. Biden scored high marks for his handling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. But things went sideways for Biden after the messy U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. As the one-year anniversary of the end of the Afghanistan conflict nears, analysts say that the episode continues to resonate. Biden is struggling to shake dismal polling numbers and lift American confidence in his administration ahead of November’s elections.

Muslim communities fearful after 4 killings in Albuquerque

The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are sending fear through Muslim communities across the U.S. First was the death of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque. Those deaths were followed Friday by the city’s fourth homicide of a Muslim man in nine months. Now police are racing to find the killer or killers responsible. Authorities on Monday identified the latest victim as they sought help searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the attacks.

Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many pieces of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda have been jettisoned over the last year, but his proposals on climate change remain largely intact. The legislation passed by the Senate over the weekend is expected to receive a vote in the House on Friday. The White House says its success reflects an approach to climate policy that's rooted more in incentives than regulations. The measure includes nearly $400 billion for clean energy initiatives, the country’s largest-ever investment in fighting global warming. Biden tells The Associated Press the bill changes secures America's future more than almost anything Washington has done in decades.

Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer who was everyone’s favorite Sandy in “Grease,” has died. She was 73 and her husband said she died Monday at her California ranch. Newton-John reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with record sales that topped 100 million. Her fast-stepping duet with John Travolta “You’re the One That I Want” and the bouncy, R-rated smash “Physical” were some of the era's biggest songs. She had 14 top 10 singles just in the U.S. and won four Grammys. Her husband said she was a symbol of hope after sharing her journey with breast cancer.

Do spiders sleep? Study suggests they may snooze like humans

NEW YORK (AP) — New research suggests that jumping spiders show signs of sleep cycles, similar to humans and some animals. Scientists trained cameras on baby jumping spiders to find out what happened during the night. The footage showed patterns: Their legs twitched and parts of their eyes flickered. In a study published Monday, the researchers described this pattern as a “REM sleep-like state.” In humans, REM, or rapid eye movement, is an active phase of sleep when parts of the brain light up with activity. Some animals have been shown to experience REM sleep. But creatures like the jumping spider haven’t been studied very much.