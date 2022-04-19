AP News Summary at 1:27 a.m. EDT

Russia launches fight for industrial heartland, Ukraine says

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — After days of regrouping and reinforcing, the Russian military began a new and potentially climactic phase of the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said Monday that the Kremlin's forces launched their long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s industrial heartland, the Donbas. The stepped-up assaults began along a broad front of over 300 miles (480 kilometers). Russia declared the capture of the Donbas to be its main goal in the war after its attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, failed.

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their face covering requirements. The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses to the ruling. The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement.

Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. created a patchwork of rules Monday that vary by city and mode of transit. Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at the airport and on the plane but have to put them back to ride a bus or train once they arrived in New York. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the Biden administration said Monday the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson and said police are seeking a third suspect named Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. In addition to the nine people who were shot, six others were injured while fleeing Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon. A 22-year-old man is already facing charges in connection with the shooting. State police are also investigating another weekend shooting in Hampton County that injured at least nine.

Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices is taking center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prepare to meet in Washington. The loss of commodities due to Russia’s war against Ukraine is being blamed for the calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is convening a Tuesday morning meeting with global leaders to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues. Russia and Ukraine produce 14 percent of the world’s wheat supply.

Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months. It's a potentially major escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem and a wave of attacks and military raids elsewhere. Israel said it intercepted the rocket Monday, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Israel holds Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake. It was the first such rocket fire since New Year’s Eve. Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief, cryptic warning, condemning Israeli “violations” in Jerusalem.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum.

Parents charged in Michigan school shooting seek lower bond

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teen who is accused of a fatal school shooting are asking a judge to lower their bond and help release them from jail. James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4. They've been unable to come up with $500,000 each to leave custody and await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Lawyers say the Crumbleys are not a risk to the public and would wear electronic monitoring devices. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear arguments Tuesday. Ethan Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes. The parents are accused of failing to keep a gun secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.

AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Kimberly Guilfoyle, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Monday. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. Guilfoyle spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers say she raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers. The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony. An attorney representing Guilfoyle has previously stated that she has done nothing wrong and will answer truthfully to any of the committee's questions

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. On Monday, administrative law judge Benjamin Green said Amazon must offer the former worker, Gerald Bryson, his job back, as well as lost wages and benefits resulting from his “discriminatory discharge.” Amazon intends to appeal the ruling. Bryson led the protest in April 2020 in front of the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this month. While off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. He was later fired for violating Amazon’s vulgar-language policy.

